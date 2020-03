Follow The MEMRI Series On Reactions To Coronavirus Crisis – Update No. 2 – Get The Latest Translations And Analysis From The Middle East And Beyond

WASHINGTON, D.C., March­ 27, 2020 – The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) continues to add dozens of new translations and reports on reactions to the coronavirus pandemic on our Coronavirus Reactions page (to read Update No. 1, click here).

To date, MEMRI has published 22 reports and 33 clips on the pandemic. The clips have been viewed almost 2 million times on social media. New MEMRI clips and reports on reactions to the coronavirus include translations of statements by Egyptian, Iranian, Iraqi, Jordanian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Saudi, Yemeni, Turkish, and Russian political, military, and religious figures, among others:

LATEST CLIPS AND REPORTS ON CORONAVIRUS

Conspiracy Theories In The Arab Media: The Coronavirus Is Part Of An American Plot To Ruin The Chinese Economy And Reprogram The Global Economy



https://www.memri.org/reports/conspiracy-theories-arab-media-coronavirus-part-american-plot-ruin-chinese-economy-and

Get The Latest Translations And Analysis From The Middle East And Beyond – Follow The MEMRI Series On Reactions To Coronavirus



https://www.memri.org/reports/get-latest-translations-and-analysis-middle-east-and-beyond-%E2%80%93-follow-memri-series-reactions

Arab Writers: The Coronavirus Is Part Of Biological Warfare Waged By The U.S. Against China



https://www.memri.org/reports/arab-writers-coronavirus-part-biological-warfare-waged-us-against-china

Iran Studies Project

Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human rights Ali Bagheri Kani: America Is the Great Satan, Acts Inhumanely Even During COVID-19 Pandemic; Countries That Do Not Cooperate with Us Are Responsible for Spreading the Virus



https://www.memri.org/tv/secretary-iran-high-council-human-rights-bagheri-kani-america-great-satan-europe-shame-spreading-coronavirus

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: U.S. Is Accused of Creating the Coronavirus, It Would Be Unreasonable for Us to Accept Assistance from It



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-supreme-leader-ayatollah-khamenei-coronavirus-reject-american-aid-increase-hostility

Experts on Iranian TV: COVID-19 May Be an American 'Ethnic Weapon' Targeting the Genome of Iranians, Chinese



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-discussion-coronavirus-ethnic-bioterrorism-weapon-america-target-iranians-chinese

Iranian Sunni Scholar Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi: COVID-19 Came to Iran through Chinese Students at the State-Funded Al-Mustafa University in Qom, Which Brainwashes Sunnis



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-sunni-scholar-abdolhamid-ismaeelzahi-mustafa-university-brainwash-coronavirus

In Iran III: Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Denies Approving Purchase Of Vaccine From Israel



https://www.memri.org/reports/coronavirus-iran-iii-ayatollah-makarem-shirazi-denies-approving-purchase-vaccine-israel

The Coronavirus In Iran – Part II: In Tweets, Iranian Journalist Says Death Toll Is 2,000 – Not 237 As Regime Claims – And Criticizes Health Minister; Tweets Were Deleted Shortly Thereafter



https://www.memri.org/reports/coronavirus-iran-%E2%80%93-part-ii-tweets-iranian-journalist-says-death-toll-2000-%E2%80%93-not-237-regime

Senior Iranian Official Hossein Sheikholeslam – Advisor To Majlis Speaker, Former Advisor To Foreign Minister, And Former Iranian Ambassador To Syria – Dies Of Coronavirus: Clips From the MEMRI TV Archives



https://www.memri.org/reports/senior-iranian-official-hossein-sheikholeslam-%E2%80%93-advisor-majlis-speaker-former-advisor

Iranian Majlis Representative From Qom: 10 Deaths Every Day From Coronavirus In The City, The Regime Is Concealing The Numbers Of Dead In Iran; Former Official In Office Of President Rouhani: 'Coronavirus – A Gift From The Clerics Of The Islamic Republic [Of Iran] To The People'



https://www.memri.org/reports/iranian-majlis-representative-qom-10-deaths-every-day-coronavirus-city-regime-concealing

Iranian Scholar Hossein Momeni: COVID-19 Is Man-Made, A Weapon That Targets Shi'ites, Muslims, Iranians



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-scholar-hossein-momeni-coronavirus-man-made-disaster-turn-opportunity

IRGC Gen. Gholamreza Jalali, Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization: Coronavirus Has Many of the Characteristics of a Biological Weapon; The U.S. Has Many Biological Labs in the Area That May Be Responsible for Spreading the Virus



https://www.memri.org/tv/irgc-general-jalali-civil-defense-coronavirus-biological-weapon-american-laboratories

Iranian TV Host Delavari Continues to Criticize Top Officials' Coronavirus Response: 'President Rouhani… We Haven't Heard from You for A While. We Miss You…'



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-host-delavari-urges-president-rouhani-monologue-coronavirus

Iranian TV Host Slams IRGC General in Charge of Civil Defense for Evading the Issue of Coronavirus and Bio Warfare: You Only Come to the Show When We Couldn't Care Less about What You Have to Say



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-host-delavari-slams-irgc-general-jalali-civil-defense-coronavirus-bio-war

Iranian Researcher and Former Diplomat Amir Mousavi: Coronavirus Created in a Lab; U.S. May Have the Cure, but Is Waiting to Release It in Order to Profit



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-researcher-diplomat-amir-mousawi-coronavirus-conspiracy-america-has-cure

Dr. Hossein Ali Shahriari, Member of Medical Committee in Iranian Majles: WHO Experts Come to Iran to Learn from Us, Rather Than Help Us



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-majles-medical-committee-member-coronavirus-outbreak-will-not-last-long

Iranian Shi'ite Eulogist Nariman Panahi: Khamenei's Bodyguards Prevented Us from Kissing His Hand on Feb. 15 to Protect His Life (Authorities Confirmed Coronavirus in Iran Only 4 Days Later)



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-shiite-eulogist-nariman-panahi-government-protected-khamenei-coronavirus-early

Iranians Lick Shi'ite Shrines in Defiance of Coronavirus Threats; Iranian-Islamic Medicine Expert: I Will Cure It



https://www.memri.org/tv/iran-lick-shiite-shrine-coronavirus

Iranian TV Host Delavari Criticizes Government's Coronavirus Response: The Delivering of Information to the Public Is Catastrophic



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-host-mohammad-delavari-health-ministry-failing-information-coronavirus-outbreak

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Harirchi: We Oppose Quarantines; If We Shut Down Qom, People Would Go Traveling, Spreading Coronavirus All Over the Country



https://www.memri.org/tv/coronavirus-iran-deputy-health-minister-harirchi-oppose-quarantinue-close-qom-traveling-spread-over-country

Iraq

Iraqi Islamic Scholar Hadi Al-Modarresi, Prior to Being Infected with Coronavirus: The Virus Is a Divine Punishment against the Chinese



https://www.memri.org/tv/qom-iraqi-scholar-hadi-modarresi-coronavirus-divine-punishment-chinese-mock-islam

Iraqi Political Analyst Muhammad Sadeq Al-Hashemi: Coronavirus Is an American, Jewish Plot to Reduce World Population; Rothschilds Paid for the Annihilation of Native Americans and Scots



https://www.memri.org/tv/iraqi-analyst-sadeq-hashemi-dean-koontz-american-zionist-plot-coronavirus-world-population

Iraqi Political Analyst Sabah Al-Akili: The Coronavirus Was Spread in China by American Officials in 2015; This Is Part of a Biological War against China



https://www.memri.org/tv/iraqi-analyst-sabah-akili-coronavirus-epidemic-america-biological-war-electronic-flies

Jordan

Jordanian International Law Expert Faisal Al-Khozae: COVID-19 Was Manufactured by America, Which Also Manufactured the AIDS, Swine Flu, SARS, and Anthrax Viruses



https://www.memri.org/tv/jordanian-intl-law-expert-faisal-khozae-coronavirus-man-made-america-labs-aids-swine-flu-anthrax

Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri: The Jews Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus, AIDS, and Cholera; Jihad Purifies Our Bodies and Souls, Can Save People from These Diseases



https://www.memri.org/tv/jordanian-sheikh-shahrouri-jews-more-dangerous-coronavirus-aids-jihad-purify

Lebanon

Lebanese Journalist: Lebanon Needs An End To The Iranian Patronage Over It, Not Nasrallah’s Advice On Fighting The Coronavirus



https://www.memri.org/reports/lebanese-journalist-lebanon-needs-end-iranian-patronage-over-it-not-nasrallah%E2%80%99s-advice

Lebanese Political Science Professor Al-Naboulsi: Coronavirus - Possible Anti-Chinese Biological Warfare by the U.S.



https://www.memri.org/tv/lebanon-poli-sci-prof-naboulsi-coronavirus-possible-anti-china-biological-warfare-america

Palestine

Hamas Supporters Debate: Should The Movement Maintain The Lull With Israel During The COVID-19 Outbreak, Or Fire Rockets And Thus Double The Number Of Cases In Israel?



https://www.memri.org/reports/hamas-supporters-debate-should-movement-maintain-lull-israel-during-covid-19-outbreak-or

Palestinian Writers: The Coronavirus Is A Biological Weapon Employed By U.S., Israel Against Their Enemies



https://www.memri.org/reports/palestinian-writers-coronavirus-biological-weapon-employed-us-israel-against-their-enemies

Imam in Hamas TV Friday Sermon a Day before Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Gaza: This Virus Is a Soldier of Allah; Muslims Are the Least Affected



https://www.memri.org/tv/gaza-friday-sermon-palestinian-sheikh-jamil-mutawa-coronavirus-allah-soldier-praise-victims

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Columnist Following Coronavirus Outbreak: Why Do We Expect The World To Solve Our Problems?



https://www.memri.org/reports/saudi-columnist-following-coronavirus-outbreak-why-do-we-expect-world-solve-our-problems

Veteran Saudi Journalist: The Iranian Regime Is 'The Deadliest Virus' – And The West's Lenience Towards It Endangers The Region



https://www.memri.org/reports/veteran-saudi-journalist-iranian-regime-deadliest-virus-%E2%80%93-and-wests-lenience-towards-it

Yemen

Friday Sermon By Houthi Minister Of Public Health Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil: America Could Be Behind The COVID-19 Pandemic; It Massacred Its Own People On 9/11



https://www.memri.org/reports/friday-sermon-houthi-minister-public-health-dr-taha-al-mutawakkil-america-could-be-behind

Houthi Leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: America, Other Countries Have Laboratories that Weaponize Bacteria, Viruses Such as COVID-19; They Spread Them Through Explosives, Deliberately-Contaminated Humanitarian Aid



https://www.memri.org/tv/houthi-leader-abdul-malik-america-laboratories-coronavirus-target-countries-biological-weapons

Turkish Studies Project

Turkish Politicians, Press, Public React To Coronavirus: 'This Virus Serves Zionism's Goals Of Decreasing The Number Of People'



https://www.memri.org/reports/turkish-politicians-press-public-react-coronavirus-virus-serves-zionisms-goals-decreasing

Russian Media Studies Project

Political Strategist And Former Deputy Governor Oleg Matveychev Calls For Exterminating Quarantine Evaders And 'Liberal Bastards' On The Model Of Stalin's Great Terror



https://www.memri.org/reports/political-strategist-and-former-deputy-governor-oleg-matveychev-calls-exterminating

Intense On-Air Clash Over Coronavirus Precautions Between Russian Liberal Democratic Party Leader Zhirinovsky And Komsomolskaya Pravda's Star Correspondent Aslamova Goes Viral



https://www.memri.org/reports/intense-air-clash-over-coronavirus-precautions-between-russian-liberal-democratic-party

As Russia Awaits Spread Of Coronavirus, Columnist Gurevich Pleads With Regime To Be Open With Russia's Citizens



https://www.memri.org/reports/russia-awaits-spread-coronavirus-columnist-gurevich-pleads-regime-be-open-russias-citizens

Russian Biologist Yakutenko Discloses Chaos Accompanying Evacuation Of Russians From China



https://www.memri.org/reports/russian-biologist-yakutenko-discloses-chaos-accompanying-evacuation-russians-china

Russian Biologist and Former U.N. Expert Igor Nikulin: Coronavirus Is a Biological Weapon Used by Global Government to Reduce the World's Population by 90%



https://www.memri.org/tv/russian-biologist-igor-nikulin-coronavirus-conspiracy-global-government-decimate-population

Sermons By Imams In The West

Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: We Take Coronavirus Precautions Seriously, and Should Do the Same for Allah's Commands; We Must Not Ally with Jews, Christians, Infidels – This Matter Is More Dangerous than COVID-19



https://www.memri.org/tv/canadian-scholar-younus-kathrada-coronavirus-allah-distance-sin-do-not-take-jews-christians-allies

Sec.-Gen. Of European Council For Fatwa And Research: I Refuse To Listen To Those Who Say That COVID-19 Is A Global Conspiracy; Its Effects Are Clearly Visible



https://www.memri.org/reports/sec-gen-european-council-fatwa-and-research-i-refuse-listen-those-who-say-covid-19-global

Syracuse, NY Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad: COVID-19 Is A Reminder That We Are 'Just Chilling' While Surrounded By Evil In A Land Of Infidels; Women Who Expose Their Ankles, Wrists, Ears, Necks Are Playing Games With Allah Like Jews



https://www.memri.org/reports/syracuse-ny-imam-khadar-bin-muhammad-covid-19-reminder-we-are-just-chilling-while-surrounded

NY-Based Muslim Brotherhood Activist Bahgat Saber To Egyptian Nationals: Give Coronavirus To Officials, Staff At Egyptian Consulates And Embassies; If I'm Infected, 'I Will Go To The Egyptian Consulate' In New York



https://www.memri.org/reports/ny-based-muslim-brotherhood-activist-bahgat-saber-egyptian-nationals-give-coronavirus

Muslim Brotherhood-Affiliated Canadian Imam Hussein Amer: The Chinese Eat Aborted Human Fetuses; Coronavirus Is Allah's Punishment For Their Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims



https://www.memri.org/reports/muslim-brotherhood-affiliated-canadian-imam-hussein-amer-chinese-eat-aborted-human-fetuses

U.K.-Based Islamic Scholar Abdul Rahman Dimashqia: Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran Is Divine Punishment for Shi'ites; Iran Deliberately Infects Sunnis with the Virus



https://www.memri.org/tv/uk-scholar-dimashqia-shiites-accused-aisha-wife-prophet-coronavirus-divine-punishment

NJ Friday Sermon by Mohammad Abbasi, Rutgers University Faculty Member: Coronavirus Is Divine Retribution For China's Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims; It Is The Least The Chinese Should Suffer, May Allah Punish Them Further



https://www.memri.org/reports/nj-friday-sermon-mohammad-abbasi-rutgers-university-faculty-member-coronavirus-divine

Reform Project

Iranian Political Activist Heshmatollah Tabarzadi Slams Khamenei, Calls to Bring Down Presidential Palace on Rouhani’s Head Because of Irresponsible Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic: We Might as Well Die an Honorable Death



https://www.memri.org/tv/iranian-political-activist-heshmatollah-tabarzadi-calls-for-uprising-khamenei-rouhani-irresponsible-coronavirus

D.C.-Based Egyptian Journalist Atef Abdel Gawad on Iranian TV: Claiming U.S. Spread Coronavirus Is Illogical; Americans Work on Vaccine While Russia, China, Iran Do Nothing But Point Fingers



https://www.memri.org/tv/dc-based-egyptian-journalist-atef-gawad-iranian-illogical-claim-america-spread-coronavirus-affected

Muslim Liberal Mansour Al-Hadj: Muslims Must Denounce The Absurd Notion That The Coronavirus Outbreak And Other Natural Disasters Are Allah’s Revenge On The Unbelievers



https://www.memri.org/reports/muslim-liberal-mansour-al-hadj-muslims-must-denounce-absurd-notion-coronavirus-outbreak-and

South Asia Studies Project

Afghan Taliban Criticize Atheists, Say: 'Allah Illustrated... His Might With Such A Nanoscopic Being [Coronavirus]'

https://www.memri.org/jttm/afghan-taliban-criticize-atheists-say-allah-illustrated-his-might-such-nanoscopic-being

Afghan Taliban: 'Coronavirus Is A Disease Ordained By The Almighty Allah Which Has Perhaps Been Sent By Allah... Because Of The Disobedience And Sins Of Mankind'

https://www.memri.org/jttm/afghan-taliban-coronavirus-disease-ordained-almighty-allah-which-has-perhaps-been-sent-allah

Afghan Taliban Assure International Community Of Cooperation To Fight Coronavirus In Areas Under Their Control



https://www.memri.org/jttm/afghan-taliban-assure-international-community-cooperation-fight-coronavirus-areas-under-their

Revivalist Group Tablighi Jamaat Not To Send Preachers To China And Hong Kong Due To Coronavirus, Forms 30 Groups Of Preachers For Other Countries



https://www.memri.org/jttm/revivalist-group-tablighi-jamaat-not-send-preachers-china-and-hong-kong-due-coronavirus-forms