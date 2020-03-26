Friday Sermon By Houthi Minister Of Public Health Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil: America Could Be Behind The COVID-19 Pandemic; It Massacred Its Own People On 9/11

Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil, the Houthi Minister of Public Health in Yemen, said in a Friday, March 20, 2020 sermon that aired on Al-Eman TV (Yemen) that the world should ask who and what is behind the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that America is a country capable of massacring the whole world, as well as its own citizens, and he claimed that America had killed 4,000 of its own citizens on 9/11. He then chanted the Houthi slogan with the audience: "Allah Akbar! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam!"

"Who And What Is Behind The Coronavirus?"

Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil: "We must ask the whole world, we must ask all of humanity: Who and what is behind the coronavirus?"

[...]

"America Itself Killed More Than 4,000 People In The 9/11 Attack On The Two Towers"

"America is capable of massacring all the nations of the world. It is capable of massacring its own citizens. America does not mind killing its own citizens even. America itself killed more than 4,000 people in the 9/11 attack on the two towers. It was America that did this. America is capable of massacring the entire human race. It is capable of massacring its own citizens."

[...]

"Death To America! Death To Israel!"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam!"