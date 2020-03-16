NY-Based Muslim Brotherhood Activist Bahgat Saber To Egyptian Nationals: Give Coronavirus To Officials, Staff At Egyptian Consulates And Embassies; If I'm Infected, 'I Will Go To The Egyptian Consulate' In New York

Bahgat Saber, a New York-based Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood activist, said in a video he uploaded to his Facebook page on March 1, 2020 that any Egyptian who has flu-like symptoms or coronavirus should deliberately go to Egyptian police stations, public prosecution offices, courthouses, embassies, and consulates and shake hands with government officials in order to exact revenge against President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's government, which he said is deeply corrupt, and avenge the people Sisi has oppressed. He added that if he gets coronavirus, he plans to go to the Egyptian consulate in New York and infect the people working there.

"Whoever Has Flu-Like Symptoms... Should Pay A Visit To His 'Friends' Who Work For Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's Government"

Bahgat Saber: "Whoever has flu-like symptoms – cold, fever, sneezing – should pay a visit to his 'friends' who work for Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's government. The moment you get flu-like symptoms like a cold or a fever, go to the public prosecution office that is closest to your house. Go to any building where they might illegally incarcerate people.

"If you can, go to a building of the Security Investigations Service, and if you can't, just wait for them and sneeze on their cars when they pass by.

"If you want the state to care about coronavirus and start dealing with this disease, whoever among you suffers from influenza, fever, or cold, should just casually walk into a police station, or go to an office of the public prosecution, or to a courthouse.

"If you are a soldier, you can go into the defense ministry, and shake hands with all the generals of the military and the police. The same is true with the justice system. [People should target] the businessmen and actors who support Sisi. He should go to Media Production City.

"If there are people who oppose the military coup and work in Media Production City, and who have contracted anything – cold, fever, anything... They should go there and shake hands with everybody."

"If You Have Contracted Coronavirus, You Should Exact Revenge... Why Die Alone?"

"If you have contracted coronavirus, you should exact revenge! Avenge yourself, avenge the honor of your women, avenge the people who are in prison, and avenge the oppressed people. Go there. Why die alone? When you die, why die alone?

"Perhaps coronavirus will topple Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Our Lord is capable of doing anything. But you have to make proper use of this."

"No Law Or Constitution Prohibits You From Paying Them A Visit"

"People who are outside of Egypt should go to any consulate or embassy. They are all licentious villains and sons of bitches.

"Exact revenge! This is legal and constitutional revenge. No law or constitution prohibits you from paying them a visit. If you know someone [sick], send him on a visit. You'll be doing him a favor."

"If I Am Infected, I Will Go To The Egyptian Consulate Here"

"When you talk to people, they say to you: 'We don't have machine guns, we don't have F-16 plans, we don't have this and that...' But now you have the coronavirus culture.

"If I am infected, I will go to the Egyptian consulate here. They are all corrupt sons of bitches. I've been dealing with them for years."