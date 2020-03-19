Syracuse, NY Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad: COVID-19 Is A Reminder That We Are 'Just Chilling' While Surrounded By Evil In A Land Of Infidels; Women Who Expose Their Ankles, Wrists, Ears, Necks Are Playing Games With Allah Like Jews

Khadar bin Muhammad (also known as Abu Mahmoud bin Muhammad and Abu Mahmoud Khadr Ameen Al-Qoobi) is the Imam of Masjid Bilal Ibn Rabah in Syracuse, NY and is affiliated with the Warrior Scholar Institute, an Islamic youth education center. Bin Muhammad said in a video that was uploaded to a YouTube channel called "The 5:2 Initiative" on March 15, 2020 that when Allah decides to punish the infidels on their land, he may destroy anybody who is on that land. He said that this should serve as a reminder to Muslims in the U.S. that they are living in a land of infidels and that Allah may punish them by such means as COVID-19 for "just chilling" while they are surrounded by evil sins like fornication, homosexuality, and alcohol consumption. Imam Bin Muhammad also sharply criticized women who are lackadaisical and lazy when it comes to covering their ears, necks, wrists, and ankles, and he stood up to demonstrate that a dress that exposes a woman's ankles is too short. He explained that these are all parts of a woman's awra – private parts that women cannot show to men – and that showing these body parts is disgusting and impermissible. He added: "They are playing games [with Allah] like Jews."

Imam Nafis Abu Zayd is also associated with the YouTube channel "The 5:2 Initiative." See MEMRI TV clip no. 7878 Philadelphia Imam Nafis Abu Zayd: Homosexuality Is A Psychological Disease; We Will Fight Back Against Progressive, Modern Islam, March 10, 2020.

To view the clip of Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"May Allah Protect Us Here, Even Though We Are Amongst The Infidels"

Imam Khadar Bin Muhammad: "We ask Allah to protect the Muslims and the lands of the Muslims from this disease.

[...]

"May Allah protect us here, even though we are amongst the infidels. May Allah protect us from receiving a punishment that Allah may decide to give to the infidels. May Allah protect us from that punishment.

[...]

"You should take this as a reminder about living in the lands of the infidels, that when Allah decides to destroy the infidels, He destroys whoever is in that land.

[...]

"If the punishment comes, it comes and it goes and destroys everyone."

[...]

"Think About Our Situation Here In America... Evil [Is] All Around Us... Allah May Decide To Destroy Me First, Because I Live Here"

"So think about our situation here in America. How many of us are enjoining the good and forbidding the evil? Or are we just comfortable chilling – 'I'm here'...

[...]

"The punishment might come to us first, because we are relaxed and chilling in the lands of the infidels. Evil [is] all around us. People are committing fornication and drinking alcohol, [there are] gay people... All types of sins and stuff that's here. And what are we doing? We're just chilling.

[...]

"That is more fearful to me than the coronavirus. That Allah may decide to destroy me first, because I live here in the lands of the infidels, and what I really doing in regards to enjoining the good and forbidding the evil to them?"

[...]

"Safety Comes Through Monotheism, And Every Destruction And Every Harm Comes Through Polytheism"

"So for sure you are going to die. What should you really be preparing for? Instead of washing you hands five time for fear of coronavirus, you should be repenting.

[...]

"Even Muslims are wearing masks now. They were scared before to wear niqab, saying: 'No, people are going to laugh at me if I wear niqab outside, and bother me...' But now they are walking around with ugly blue masks on their faces.

[...]

"Safety comes through monotheism, and every destruction and every harm comes through polytheism, and through worshipping other than Allah, believing in other than Allah, and thinking that [anything] other than Allah can harm you or have an effect on you. All harm comes through that. That is why you see the infidels are the scaredest people."

[...]

"They Are Playing Games [With Allah] Like Jews"

"How many women do we see, may Allah guide them and protect them, who walk around and show their ankles? Is this not part of her awra [private parts]? How many women are very lackadaisical in regards to their sleeves coming up like this? Is this not a part of her awra? How many women are very lackadaisical, with their ears showing, their necks showing?

[...]

"Why are they lackadaisical and lazy like that? Shouldn't they be more worried about protecting that, like [they are with] the hand sanitizer?

[...]

"[Sometimes] a lady has a dress on that comes up to right here. How is that?! That's her awra! She's not supposed to show that to any man. But they do it like it's nothing.

[...]

"That's her awra. It is forbidden. That is her private parts.

[...]

"May Allah guide them and guide us, and protect the Muslim women and protect the awras of the Muslim women, so they don't start thinking this is okay. It's disgusting and it is not permissible.

"From showing the ankle, to the tight dress, to the hoodies, whatever... And they are showing, it's tight like this... All of that is games. They are playing games [with Allah] like Jews."