Turkish Politicians, Press, Public React To Coronavirus: 'This Virus Serves Zionism's Goals Of Decreasing The Number Of People'

Members of the Turkish press and public have reacted to the global spread of COVID-19, colloquially known as the Coronavirus, blaming it on Jews and other unspecified political actors and saying that the virus cannot be transmitted in mosques. On March 13, Turkish medical doctor Dr. Yavuz Dizdar claimed that 60% of the population of Turkey was already infected with the virus and that the Ministry of Health, in order to hide this fact, was not providing test kits.[1]

"This Virus Serves Zionism's Goals Of Decreasing The Number Of People"; "Anyway The Jews Are A Cursed Race"

Fatih Erbakan, who is the head of Refah Party and the son of late Turkish Islamist politician and former prime minister Necmettin Erbakan, who is generally thought to have been President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's political mentor, said of the virus in a speech reported on March 6: "Though we do not have certain evidence, this virus serves Zionism's goals of decreasing the number of people and preventing it from increasing, and important research expresses this. [Necmettin] Erbakan said: 'Zionism is a five-thousand-year-old bacteria that has caused the suffering of people.'"[2]



Refah party leader Fatih Erbakan (source: Gazeteduvar.com.tr).

A video recently appeared on social media showing a Turkish bus driver saying that all the epidemics in recent history, from AIDS to Ebola, had been created by pharmaceutical companies. The bus driver then asked: "And to whom do most of the pharmaceutical companies belong? To the Jews." A passenger said: "[The Jews] will do anything to end the lineage of the Turks." Another said: "Not only Turks, sister, they will do anything to bring the world to its knees." The bus driver then said: "Anyway the Jews are a cursed race."[3]

"A Virus Cannot Spread In Allah's House – Also, The Quran Has Healing Verses, We Recite Them Continually"

On March 10, Abdurrahman Dilipak, a columnist for daily Yeni Akit, wrote: "Look how some people today have rolled up their sleeves to bring the Nazi dream to life. This is a fascist plan. Once they have finished their work with the gays and lesbians, of whom the appear to take ownership, their plan for their 'removal' is ready on the table, and this is an ordinary and easy task for them. It's as if for them a woman is just a bionic robot doing its incubation duty on a human farm. But of course, they think that the population of the world must first be greatly decreased. The most cowardly example of this is the subversion and sterilization of the family! This is what they want to do. Maybe tomorrow they will present the vaccine for Corona as a medicine, and they will add something sterilizing to it. And you know how the virus can spread on money, so that's good for Bitcoin."[4]

Turkish journalist Seyhan Avşar interviewed some Turks in a mosque on March 16. One woman, asked if she was concerned about coming to the mosque while the virus is spreading, said: "A virus cannot spread in Allah's house. Also, the Quran has healing verses, we recite them continually. As our president said: 'Cleanliness comes from faith.'... Also, if the virus is going to spread in the place where I came to read the Quran, then let it spread." An older man said: "No one dies before their time. I would come to the mosque even if I knew I would die [because of it]."[5] The same day, Turkey's Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that, in order to limit the spread of the virus, prayers would not be performed in groups in mosques throughout the country.[6]