The MEMRI Weekly: November 15-22, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1487 – The Iraqi Newspaper 'Tuktuk' – The Voice Of The Demonstrators At Baghdad's Tahrir Square, In The Shadow Of Censorship And Shutdowns Of Access To Internet, November 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8376 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – November 21, 2019, November 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8375 – White Supremacist Online Incitement – Account Review 'Kill Powerful People': 'Terrorwave Refined' Telegram Channel Instructs Supporters In Making Weapons; Calls For Killing Jews, Police, And Tech CEOs, For Targeting Blacks, Immigrants, Civil Infrastructure; Venerates Mass Shooters; Posts Content From U.S., Ukraine, Australia, November 21, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8374 – Iranians Protest In The Wake Of Increase In Fuel Prices, Burn Police Vehicles, Throw Stones At Policemen, Chant: 'Death To You Khamenei', 'Death To The Dictator!', November 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8373 – 'Abd Al-Hamid Al-Ansari, An Unconventional Voice In Qatari Media: Our Curricula Teach Kids How To Die For Allah, Not How To Live For Allah, November 20, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8372 – Following Announcement Of EU Sanctions Over Turkish Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey Doubles Down, November 19, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1486 – Concern In Jordan's Royal Court: Queen Rania Targeted In Vicious Anti-Regime Criticism – And Speaks Out For The First Time, November 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8371 – Russian Expert Andrey Baklitsky: Russia's Assistance In Creating A Chinese Missile Attack Warning System Will Affect US-China Relations; The System Will Be Focused On The US, November 19, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1485 – Qatar's Role In 9/11 And Hosting Jihadi Commanders; Afghan Taliban's Hideouts Move To Safe Haven Of Doha, November 19, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8370 – Syrian Oppositionist To U.S.: Support The Syrian People Against The Dictatorial Regime, So That We May Hear Cries Of 'Long Live Peace' Instead Of 'Death To America', November 18, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1484 – Weapons Confiscated Under 'Red Flag' Law From Suspected Leader Of Washington State Chapter Of The 'Atomwaffen Division' Extremist White Supremacist Terrorist Network – But He Is Not Charged With A Crime; A Review Of Atomwaffen Division's Online Activity, November 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8369 – Russian Journalist Petr Akopov: Macron Began To Identify Russia's Place In The World Arena; However, Europe Strategically Needs Russia Much More Than We Need Europe, November 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8368 – Iranian TV Overviews Iran's Missile Capabilities: We Have Provided A Large Quantity Of Our Most Precise Missiles To Hizbullah In Lebanon; They Can Strike Israel's Southernmost Regions; We Have Missiles Meant To Strike U.S. Bases, November 15, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7617 – Lebanese Shiite Scholar Mohamad Ali Al-Husseini Praises Lebanese, Iraqi Shiites For 'Slapping' Khamenei By Rejecting Iranian Hegemony, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7616 – Houthi Military Spokesman General Yahya Saree: If Israel Attacks Yemen, We Will Respond With 'Painful Strikes' The Kind Of Which It Does Not Expect, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7615 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Recent Demonstrations Are 'Security-Related,' Economic Reliance On Oil Makes Us Vulnerable, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7614 – Former Egyptian Diplomat Ashraf Abd Al-Wahhab 'Aql: Israel Controls Global Economy, Pays Off Politicians As A Form Of Terrorism; Its Goals Are To Exploit The World, Destroy Islam And Muslims, Channel 2 (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7613 – Hizbullah TV: Popular Resistance To U.S. Presence In Syria May Soon Shift From Stones To Molotov Cocktails, IEDs, Anti-Tank Missiles, And Snipers, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7612 – Iranians Protest In The Wake Of Increase In Fuel Prices, Burn Police Vehicles, Throw Stones At Policemen, Chant: Death To Khamenei, Death To The Dictator!, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7611 – Iranian Human Rights Chief Mohammad Javad Larijani: Baha'is In Iran Are Very Wealthy, Should Not Expect Sympathy If They Serve Zionist Interests, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7610 – Houthi Political Council Member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti: We Have The Capability To Strike Sensitive Targets In Israel; We Will Respond To Any Israeli Act Of Aggression, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7609 – Iranian President Rouhani: Protests And Riots Are Two Different Things; If Roads Are Blocked, We Can Identify Cars And Their Drivers; We Can't Export More Oil Or Raise Taxes, So We Must Reduce Fuel Subsidies, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7608 – Iran Friday Sermon: 'Death To America' Means Death To Trump, Obama, And The Bushes, Not The American People Or Continent, Dena TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7607 – Against Backdrop Of Muslim Protests Against LGBT Education In The U.K., British Sheikh Asrar Rashid Says: This 'Communist Brainwashing Program' Should Also Teach Children About STDs, Homosexuals' Incontinence In Order To Discourage Homosexuality, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7606 – Mother Of Palestinian 'Martyr': All Palestinian Mothers Should Urge Their Children To Wage Jihad; Death Is Inevitable, So Why Not Die As Martyrs?, Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine - Islamic Jihad)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7605 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Erasing Israel Does Not Mean Erasing The Jews; The People Of Palestine Must Drive Out Netanyahu And Other Riffraff Foreigners, Channel 1 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7604 – Iranian Human Rights Chief Mohammad Javad Larijani: We Can Easily Obtain Nuclear Weapons, We Just Don't Want Any; We Should Never Reverse Our Reduced Commitment To The JCPOA; Iran Is The Most Important Democracy In West Asia, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7603 – Orphaned Child Of ISIS Fighter Talks About His Upbringing And Weapons Training: My Parents Died, I Used To Shoot A Kalashnikov At An Empty House, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

