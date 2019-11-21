White Supremacist Online Incitement – Account Review 'Kill Powerful People': 'Terrorwave Refined' Telegram Channel Instructs Supporters In Making Weapons; Calls For Killing Jews, Police, And Tech CEOs, For Targeting Blacks, Immigrants, Civil Infrastructure; Venerates Mass Shooters; Posts Content From U.S., Ukraine, Australia

THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A COMPLIMENTARY OFFERING FROM THE MEMRI WHITE SUPREMACIST ONLINE INCITEMENT PROJECT. IN 2020 THIS PROJECT WILL REQUIRE A SUBSCRIPTION, FOR WHICH OPTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON

The following report, published as part of the MEMRI White Supremacist Online Incitement Project, presents information about a Telegram account devoted to racist, anti-Jewish, and anti-black content and threats.

Threat/Risk Assessment:

The white supremacist Telegram channel "Terrorwave Refined" calls for violent attacks on law enforcement, Jews, African-Americans, Hispanics, and the LGBT community. The channel posts content from neo-Nazi organizations across the world, including the Ukraine-based "Misanthropic Division," the international recruiting branch for the Ukrainian "Azov Battalion,"[1] the Texas-based "Atomwaffen Division,"[2] and Australia's "Antipodean Resistance."[3]

It posts extensive instructions on selecting targets and making homemade weapons and bombs, even sharing a video of an attack. It offers advice on selecting targets, as well as naming some targets, among them civil infrastructure, and idolizes white supremacist terrorists and mass murderers, including Charles Manson,[4] Timothy McVeigh,[5] Anders Breivik,[6] Dylann Roof,[7] and Brenton Tarrant.[8] In one post, the channel encouraged Polish subscribers to carry out attacks on crowds. It also forwarded a post emphasizing the need to "kill powerful people" and "High-Value Targets."

"Terrorwave Refined" also posts extensive white supremacist propaganda from Ukraine, Australia, and possibly the U.S., U.K. and other European countries, and offers instructions for secure online communication and for bypassing Apple's blocking of some Telegram content.

The following is a selection of some of this content.

Platform: Telegram

Account name: "TERRORWAVE REFINED"[9] (3,021 members) and "TERRORWAVE REFINED2" (166 members)[10]

Account description: "TERRORWAVE REFINED" appears to have been shut down and is no longer accessible as of November 2019. Much of the content from that channel was forwarded to the "TERRORWAVE REFINED2" channel, which served as a backup in case the main channel was shut down. The content in this report was posted on both channels.

The original "TERRORWAVE REFINED" channel, which became active on July 2, 2019, posted on the same day that it was an "updated" iteration of another channel, "TERRORWAVE,"[11] that states that it is "free of red and anarchist content." The post also sets out the channel's allegiance to George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party;[12] white supremacist cult leader Charles Manson, and more recent white supremacist mass shooters Dylann Roof and Brenton Tarrant.

Affiliated accounts: The original "TERRORWAVE" account is still active, with 152 members. Another channel that claims be associated with "TERRORWAVE" and features similar content is named "TerrorWaveInspo" and has 172 members.[13] "TERRORWAVE REFINED" also maintains a secondary channel, "TERRORWAVEREFINED2," to which most of the content is forwarded.



A description of the channel, posted on July 2, 2019.



The channel's information.

Ideological affiliation: The channel features content forwarded from different organizations across the world. It often prominently includes content relating to "Misanthropic Division," the international recruiting branch of the Ukraine-based neo-Nazi group "Azov Battalion."[14] Some posts appear to be forwarded from Ukrainian nationalist and white supremacist accounts, and feature content in English and Ukrainian.



A post from October 16, 2019 featuring the insignia of "Misanthropic Division" and the Ukrainian "Azov Battalion."



A post from October 16, 2019 with the image of an armed militant and the "Azov Battalion" insignia.

A posted image called for snipers to join the neo-Nazi "Atomwaffen Division," one of the most violent extremist groups in the U.S. which is linked to a series of killings.[15] This image also features the web address of Ironmarch.org, a defunct influential neo-Nazi website which is no longer active and where "Atomwaffen Division" began sharing its content.[16]

An image of a vintage poster supporting American neo-Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell featured a quote attributed to Rockwell: "The children of today will be forced to exterminate swarms of wild niggers until all of them are finally corralled in Africa. And their children in turn will look back on you, their grandparents, and wonder how in the name of Heaven we ever let this insanity go so far without doing anything but talk." The poster also features the mailing address for Rockwell's neo-Nazi organization, the National Socialist Liberation Front.

On July 5, 2019, the channel posted a photograph of a rifle and what appeared to be a copy of the book "CAELETHI: The Black Book of Satan II" by Christos Beest.[17]

On September 3, 2019, the channel forwarded a photograph of guns and ammunition alongside a copy of The Book of Mormon with the U.S. flag on the cover.

On July 9, 2019, the channel posted a photo of knives, placed beside an image of Hitler, and three books: White Power by American neo-Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell, The Lightning and the Sun, a Nazi text published in 1958,[18] and The Bow and the Club, published in 1968.[19]

The following are examples of content posted on the channel, including explicit threats to locations, recommended methods for carrying attacks on individuals and civic infrastructure, incitement to violence against police and government authorities, instructions for maintaining online anonymity, and images venerating Hitler and white supremacist terrorists.

Inciting Violence Against Jews

WARNING! GRAPHIC INCITEMENT TO VIOLENCE: On July 8, the channel forwarded a video which documents two uniformed men executing a man and a woman by hanging. The video is set to the joyful Jewish tune of "Hava Nagila," and the words "Kikes get the rope" appears on the screen throughout. The post has the caption: "Gotta love the kikes who think they're going undercover by subscribing to telegram channels anonymously. Imagine thinking spending your every day trying to shut down people's thoughts is going to put you on the right side of history. [...] Jewry while still in operation is totally fucked. You are totally fucked and I have no idea how you're going to escape this time. Civil War won't go down as you intended. You won't be on the sidelines rubbing hands while the goyem kill each other. You're going to be the enemy number one and blacks and arabs aren't going to lift a finger to protect you. You tried to take everything from us. You took our wealth. You took our high trust society. You took our lives. You took our future. It was you the whole time."

To view this video, click here or below

The channel posted an image of a hooded man holding a handgun, with the text: "Kill all Jews."

A posted image depicted a pile of ashes, with the text: "Straight outta Auschwitz."

A forwarded image depicted a seal with a swastika on his forehead, holding a bloodied club over the heads of three Jews depicted as antisemitic caricatures, with the text: "Save a seal, club a kike."

On July 30, 2019, the channel posted a photograph of a poster for the Australian neo-Nazi group "Antipodean Resistance," apparently pasted on a window. The poster features an image of a crematorium, with a Star of David burning inside, with the text:"420 blaze it." The phrase refers to smoking marijuana.[20]

A forwarded poster with an image of a hand aiming a handgun with a silence, and barbed wire in the shape of a Star of David superimposed on a map of the United States, read: "Make em scared! White revolution is the only solution!"

Inciting Violence Against Police

The channel forwarded a post with an image of Christopher Dorner, an African-American former Los Angeles police officer who had committed a series of shootings in February 2013 against former colleagues and their families.[21] The post is captioned: "Call in red flags on every black man you see. I also call for a federally regulated list of all black nationals. Nobody should have to live in fear of radical black terrorism. "#PhiladelphiaShooting." The hashtag refers to the August 15, 2019 standoff between Maurice Hill, an African-American man, and six police officers whom he shot and wounded.[22] A follow-up post stated, possibly referring to Maurice Hill: "Turned out to be a nigger and a spic. Sorry to let everyone down."

On October 29, 2019, the channel forwarded a post praising Canadian Justin Bourque, who had carried out a series of attacks on police officers in 2014. Referring to him as "Saint Justin Borque," it stated: "Kill Cops."

On October 26, 2019, the channel forwarded a post accusing "feds, police, just generally paid mercenaries for the System" of stealing guns "from American patriots at gunpoint." The post states: "What I don’t know is how you can sleep at night knowing about all the shit that you've done. I KNOW I couldn't."

On August 12, 2019, the channel forwarded an image of a militant aiming a gun at a police officer, with the text: "Its always time to kill swine."

On July 21, 2019, it shared a poster produced by neo-Nazi group "Sonnenkrieg Division" with the text: "rape the cops." The image depicts a male militant bearing the "Sonnenkrieg Division" insignia assaulting a female police officer. Another poster with a similar slogan was also forwarded from another channel.

Another post on the channel threatened sexual violence to "the many female feds, communists, schitzos, cops, etc. watching this channel."

Another post featured a cartoon image of a man in a white hood violently dismembering policemen, with the caption: "Death to Blue Niggers."