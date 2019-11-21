White Supremacist Online Incitement – Account Review 'Kill Powerful People': 'Terrorwave Refined' Telegram Channel Instructs Supporters In Making Weapons; Calls For Killing Jews, Police, And Tech CEOs, For Targeting Blacks, Immigrants, Civil Infrastructure; Venerates Mass Shooters; Posts Content From U.S., Ukraine, Australia

THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A COMPLIMENTARY OFFERING FROM THE MEMRI WHITE SUPREMACIST ONLINE INCITEMENT PROJECT. IN 2020 THIS PROJECT WILL REQUIRE A SUBSCRIPTION, FOR WHICH OPTIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON
The following report, published as part of the MEMRI White Supremacist Online Incitement Project, presents information about a Telegram account devoted to racist, anti-Jewish, and anti-black content and threats.
Threat/Risk Assessment:
The white supremacist Telegram channel "Terrorwave Refined" calls for violent attacks on law enforcement, Jews, African-Americans, Hispanics, and the LGBT community. The channel posts content from neo-Nazi organizations across the world, including the Ukraine-based "Misanthropic Division," the international recruiting branch for the Ukrainian "Azov Battalion,"[1] the Texas-based "Atomwaffen Division,"[2] and Australia's "Antipodean Resistance."[3]
It posts extensive instructions on selecting targets and making homemade weapons and bombs, even sharing a video of an attack. It offers advice on selecting targets, as well as naming some targets, among them civil infrastructure, and idolizes white supremacist terrorists and mass murderers, including Charles Manson,[4] Timothy McVeigh,[5] Anders Breivik,[6] Dylann Roof,[7] and Brenton Tarrant.[8] In one post, the channel encouraged Polish subscribers to carry out attacks on crowds. It also forwarded a post emphasizing the need to "kill powerful people" and "High-Value Targets."
"Terrorwave Refined" also posts extensive white supremacist propaganda from Ukraine, Australia, and possibly the U.S., U.K. and other European countries, and offers instructions for secure online communication and for bypassing Apple's blocking of some Telegram content.
The following is a selection of some of this content.
Platform: Telegram
Account name: "TERRORWAVE REFINED"[9] (3,021 members) and "TERRORWAVE REFINED2" (166 members)[10]
Account description: "TERRORWAVE REFINED" appears to have been shut down and is no longer accessible as of November 2019. Much of the content from that channel was forwarded to the "TERRORWAVE REFINED2" channel, which served as a backup in case the main channel was shut down. The content in this report was posted on both channels.
The original "TERRORWAVE REFINED" channel, which became active on July 2, 2019, posted on the same day that it was an "updated" iteration of another channel, "TERRORWAVE,"[11] that states that it is "free of red and anarchist content." The post also sets out the channel's allegiance to George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party;[12] white supremacist cult leader Charles Manson, and more recent white supremacist mass shooters Dylann Roof and Brenton Tarrant.
Affiliated accounts: The original "TERRORWAVE" account is still active, with 152 members. Another channel that claims be associated with "TERRORWAVE" and features similar content is named "TerrorWaveInspo" and has 172 members.[13] "TERRORWAVE REFINED" also maintains a secondary channel, "TERRORWAVEREFINED2," to which most of the content is forwarded.
A description of the channel, posted on July 2, 2019.
The channel's information.
Ideological affiliation: The channel features content forwarded from different organizations across the world. It often prominently includes content relating to "Misanthropic Division," the international recruiting branch of the Ukraine-based neo-Nazi group "Azov Battalion."[14] Some posts appear to be forwarded from Ukrainian nationalist and white supremacist accounts, and feature content in English and Ukrainian.
A post from October 16, 2019 featuring the insignia of "Misanthropic Division" and the Ukrainian "Azov Battalion."
A post from October 16, 2019 with the image of an armed militant and the "Azov Battalion" insignia.
A posted image called for snipers to join the neo-Nazi "Atomwaffen Division," one of the most violent extremist groups in the U.S. which is linked to a series of killings.[15] This image also features the web address of Ironmarch.org, a defunct influential neo-Nazi website which is no longer active and where "Atomwaffen Division" began sharing its content.[16]
An image of a vintage poster supporting American neo-Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell featured a quote attributed to Rockwell: "The children of today will be forced to exterminate swarms of wild niggers until all of them are finally corralled in Africa. And their children in turn will look back on you, their grandparents, and wonder how in the name of Heaven we ever let this insanity go so far without doing anything but talk." The poster also features the mailing address for Rockwell's neo-Nazi organization, the National Socialist Liberation Front.
On July 5, 2019, the channel posted a photograph of a rifle and what appeared to be a copy of the book "CAELETHI: The Black Book of Satan II" by Christos Beest.[17]
On September 3, 2019, the channel forwarded a photograph of guns and ammunition alongside a copy of The Book of Mormon with the U.S. flag on the cover.
On July 9, 2019, the channel posted a photo of knives, placed beside an image of Hitler, and three books: White Power by American neo-Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell, The Lightning and the Sun, a Nazi text published in 1958,[18] and The Bow and the Club, published in 1968.[19]
The following are examples of content posted on the channel, including explicit threats to locations, recommended methods for carrying attacks on individuals and civic infrastructure, incitement to violence against police and government authorities, instructions for maintaining online anonymity, and images venerating Hitler and white supremacist terrorists.
Inciting Violence Against Jews
WARNING! GRAPHIC INCITEMENT TO VIOLENCE: On July 8, the channel forwarded a video which documents two uniformed men executing a man and a woman by hanging. The video is set to the joyful Jewish tune of "Hava Nagila," and the words "Kikes get the rope" appears on the screen throughout. The post has the caption: "Gotta love the kikes who think they're going undercover by subscribing to telegram channels anonymously. Imagine thinking spending your every day trying to shut down people's thoughts is going to put you on the right side of history. [...] Jewry while still in operation is totally fucked. You are totally fucked and I have no idea how you're going to escape this time. Civil War won't go down as you intended. You won't be on the sidelines rubbing hands while the goyem kill each other. You're going to be the enemy number one and blacks and arabs aren't going to lift a finger to protect you. You tried to take everything from us. You took our wealth. You took our high trust society. You took our lives. You took our future. It was you the whole time."
To view this video, click here or below
The channel posted an image of a hooded man holding a handgun, with the text: "Kill all Jews."
A posted image depicted a pile of ashes, with the text: "Straight outta Auschwitz."
A forwarded image depicted a seal with a swastika on his forehead, holding a bloodied club over the heads of three Jews depicted as antisemitic caricatures, with the text: "Save a seal, club a kike."
On July 30, 2019, the channel posted a photograph of a poster for the Australian neo-Nazi group "Antipodean Resistance," apparently pasted on a window. The poster features an image of a crematorium, with a Star of David burning inside, with the text:"420 blaze it." The phrase refers to smoking marijuana.[20]
A forwarded poster with an image of a hand aiming a handgun with a silence, and barbed wire in the shape of a Star of David superimposed on a map of the United States, read: "Make em scared! White revolution is the only solution!"
Inciting Violence Against Police
The channel forwarded a post with an image of Christopher Dorner, an African-American former Los Angeles police officer who had committed a series of shootings in February 2013 against former colleagues and their families.[21] The post is captioned: "Call in red flags on every black man you see. I also call for a federally regulated list of all black nationals. Nobody should have to live in fear of radical black terrorism. "#PhiladelphiaShooting." The hashtag refers to the August 15, 2019 standoff between Maurice Hill, an African-American man, and six police officers whom he shot and wounded.[22] A follow-up post stated, possibly referring to Maurice Hill: "Turned out to be a nigger and a spic. Sorry to let everyone down."
On October 29, 2019, the channel forwarded a post praising Canadian Justin Bourque, who had carried out a series of attacks on police officers in 2014. Referring to him as "Saint Justin Borque," it stated: "Kill Cops."
On October 26, 2019, the channel forwarded a post accusing "feds, police, just generally paid mercenaries for the System" of stealing guns "from American patriots at gunpoint." The post states: "What I don’t know is how you can sleep at night knowing about all the shit that you've done. I KNOW I couldn't."
On August 12, 2019, the channel forwarded an image of a militant aiming a gun at a police officer, with the text: "Its always time to kill swine."
On July 21, 2019, it shared a poster produced by neo-Nazi group "Sonnenkrieg Division" with the text: "rape the cops." The image depicts a male militant bearing the "Sonnenkrieg Division" insignia assaulting a female police officer. Another poster with a similar slogan was also forwarded from another channel.
Another post on the channel threatened sexual violence to "the many female feds, communists, schitzos, cops, etc. watching this channel."
Another post featured a cartoon image of a man in a white hood violently dismembering policemen, with the caption: "Death to Blue Niggers."
Other Explicit Threats
On July 5, 2019, the channel posted an image with the text: "Start hunting tech CEO's for sport."
On October 3, 2019, the channel posted an image of masked individual wearing a helmet and a night-vision device, with the caption: "We on patrol out here."
On September 24, 2019, it shared an image of a masked individual with the caption: "On my way to deliver a drum of .223s to an unstated mosque like building."
On July 1, 2019, a post on the channel described a scenario: "When your enemy is the kind of guy ready to bow down and kiss the feet of the state and it's imported nigger army – Make sure you're the kind of guy ready to rip through a crowd of public cock suckers waving their flags with your AR with the very tuned trigger (with a just the right capacity magazine.)"
The post was followed by an image with the text: "Stay tuned shooters," and a series of posts depicting Charles Manson and Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant as Christian saints.
Images of Brenton Tarrant, with the caption: "Don't forget to pray to saint Tarrant."
Threats In Australia
"Terrorwave Refined" frequently features content relating to the Australia-based neo-Nazi organization "Antipodean Resistance."[23] For example, on July 30, 2019, the channel posted a photograph showing piles of propaganda stickers with the "Antipodean Resistance" logos, placed beside a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf. This section of this report includes evidence of the organization's activity and targeted locations in Australia.
On July 30, the channel posted a series of photos depicting printed propaganda posters in various locations in Australia. One photo shows stickers defacing a poster for Queensland, Australia MP for South Brisbane Jackie Trad, a LGBT-rights supporter of Lebanese descent.[24]
Another photo shows stickers on a sign for the West End Uniting Church in Brisbane.
Another photo shows stickers on a sign for an Adult Migrant English Program in Melbourne.
Other photos show locations on the campus of Sydney's University of New South Wales, including a sign for the Rupert Myers Theatre Building on campus.
Threats To The U.K.
Another photo shows a pamphlet placed on a surface with a view of an unidentified building, possibly the British parliament.
Video Of Attack
On June 30, 2019, the channel forwarded an amateur video documenting a car hitting pedestrians, with the caption: "Birmingham pakis getting cleansed." The text may refer to Birmingham, U.K.
To view this video, click here or below:
Methods For Carrying Out Attacks And Creating Chaos
On July 30, 2019 the channel posted a photograph with a collection of objects to be used when taking action, some implying violence: black gloves, a knife, a spray can with the text: "kill your local drug dealer," and stickers with neo-Nazi symbols and the letters "FCKAFA," possibly an abbreviation for "Fuck Anti-Fascism." A printed page featuring a list appears to be in Polish.
On August 10, 2019, the channel shared link to a YouTube video with instructions for "clearing a room," i.e. shooting and killing everyone in a room.
On July 19, 2019, it shared two images describing methods of inflicting serious bodily harm on others while unarmed. The attacks are to be used against gay men, filmed, and uploaded to social media: "IMAGINE the reaction by friends and family (of the person who deserved this) when they see the social media video you're going to upload of some faggot rolling around on the ground choking down further and further on his own adams apple. Fantastic. They won't be able to scream either."
Also on July 19, the channel forwarded a post recommending attacks on infrastructure targets like power stations.
On July 15, the channel forwarded an image of what appeared to be a power station, with the text: "I wonder what this thing does. I wonder what would happen if it failed."
A July 12, 2019 post discussed a method attributed to the Zodiac Killer to avoid leaving fingerprints.
A September 23, 2019 series of posts suggested a number of methods for creating chaos and causing harm in a community, including intentionally spreading disease and bedbugs, moving street signs, and impersonating ICE agents.
Another September 23 post encouraged Polish subscribers to attack crowds. The text uses the language of videogames, but clearly refers to real-world attacks: "What will you do without your sacrifice? Put up some fliers, beat up a few fags, and vote? There is no political solution, and no solution other than violence against invading cultural forces."
On August 4, 2019, the channel forwarded a message instructing followers to attack "HVT's," i.e. high-value targets: "Kill powerful people. Kill important people. Kill the political opposition. Kill people at the headquarters of literally any far-left/anti-White organization, and kill every motherfucker inside."
Making And Using Weapons
On August 13, 2019, a post on the channel offered advice and links to YouTube videos with information about obtaining firearms discreetly but legally. The writer prefaced the post: "In case you don't want to buy under the table (which I still highly suggest you should)." It added: "Totally definitely dont use this info and make a step by step guide to send to someone or to spread in channels."
On September 18, 2019, it posted detailed written instructions for illegally converting guns into automatic weapons.
On September 5, 2019, it forwarded an image with instructions for making a seed bomb "for the race," suggested that such a bomb be used anywhere "from 'low income housing projects' to city parks." The text continued, referencing the Oklahoma City building targeted by Timothy McVeigh in 1995: "fucking BOMB that shit like it's the Alfred P. Murrah building."
A September 1, 2019 forwarded post featured on image with instructions for creating a bomb with a pressure cooker, with the added caption: "A handy guide to pressure cooker IEDs often employed by terrorists."
A July 5, 2019 post included a video with a demonstration of a homemade bomb made from a can of hairspray.
To view this video, click here or below:
On October 29, 2019, the channel posted a call for followers to take violent action and "become what this channel celebrates. You would need to live for death and live for KALKI." Kalki may refer to an apocalyptic figure in Hindu mythology.[25] The post continued: "I hope none of you are just here for entertainment. You should all be learning new ways to disrupt the enemy's operations within our lands. If you are new to all this, and this all comes on as heavy to you: then I will send a place for you to start below." It was followed by a series of posts with images of men wielding weapons, including a rocket launcher.
On July 15, the channel shared a photograph of a stockpile of weapons and ammunition.
Sharing Information For Online Security And Accessing Blocked Content
A September 23, 2019 post on the channel explained to followers how to hide their phone numbers on Telegram
On October 14, 2019, the channel forwarded a post from another channel with instructions on the use of the app Nicegram, which allows users to access Telegram channels that have been blocked on Telegram's app for Mac.
A post from July 19, 2019 further described the features of the Nicegram app.
Venerating White Supremacists
On July 13, 2019, the channel shared a video compilation of white children and women responding to Brenton Tarrant's video of his attack with delight, and expressing their support for him and his actions.
To view this video, click here or below:
On July 12, 2019, the channel forwarded a photograph of a handwritten letter from a supporter to Brenton Tarrant. The post also included a caption in Ukrainian encouraging others to "do something in real life, draw, write letters, agitate, make stickers..."
The text of the letter to Tarrant reads as follows: "Dear Saint Tarrant, You did a really great job the other day. Like, a REALLY great job. The funniest part was when you wasted the 'help me' girl. Your 50-0 K/D ratio is extremely impressive, and is a new high score in New Zealand (and Australia). It is surely safe to say that you did Nothing Wrong ™. Only the lying Jewish press has condemned you. Normies have been ambivalent, and even supportive. The invaders have vowed retribution, but so far, it has been very low-effort. Warm wishes, [name redacted in original post.] P.S.: You have been nominated for Australian of the Year! Congratulations."
A October 29, 2019 post included an image with a quote it attributed to Adolf Hitler: "Demoralize the enemy from within by surprise, terror, sabotage, assassination. This is the war of the future."
Another post the same day included an image of a man with a rifle beside an image depicting Brenton Tarrant as a saint, with the caption: "Hope you're all dressing up this year."
On July 22, 2019, the channel posted a series of images and memes idolizing Anders Breivik, who carried out the 2011 Norway attack.
An image depicting Breivik with the text: "Anders Behring Breivik. One person with a believe is equal to the force of 100,000 who have only interests. - A.H. Breivik, Great Warrior of White Europe, 2011."
An August 15, 2019 post featured contact information for Brenton Tarrant and Dylann Roof.
An October 14, 2019 forwarded post featured a meme depicting El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius wearing a Nazi SS helmet, with the text: "Roses are red, Beaners are brown, Go back to Mexico, Or I'll gun you down." The writer added the caption: "this channel respects Disciple Crusius."
Another post features an image of an armed figure standing in front of a Nazi flag, with the text: "Every girl loves a mass-murderer." The caption features a quote attributed to "Saint Crusius": "Remember: it is not cowardly to pick low hanging fruit. AKA don't attack heavily guarded areas to fulfill your super soldier COD [Call of Duty videogame] fantasy. Attack low security targets. Even though you might out gun a security guard or a police man, they likely beat you in armor, training and numbers. Do not throw away your life on an unnecessarily dangerous target. If a target seems too hot, live to fight another day."
An October 15, 2019 post featured an image depicting a Ryder rental truck tucked into a belt holster with the caption: "Hope you're doing okay, McVeigh." The post is a reference to mass murderer Timothy McVeigh, who used a Ryder truck to kill 168 people in 1995.[26]
A forwarded post listed "The Bowl Patrol Pantheon as of 8/6/19." It features a list of shooters who targeted Jews, Muslims, and police – and apparently also cult leader Jim Jones, who led the 1978 mass suicide of over 900 people in Jonestown, Guyana.[27]
[1] Thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin
-propaganda, November 9, 2017; Hopenothate.org.uk/2017/06/22/russian-court-sentences-members-neo-nazi-group-also-active-uk, June 22, 2017.
[2] Splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/atomwaffen-division, accessed November 6, 2019.
[3] Abc.net.au/religion/antipodean-resistance-the-rise-and-goals-of-australias-new-nazis/10094794, April 20, 2018.
[4] Cult leader and mass murderer Charles Manson was a white supremacist who hoped to start a race war. See Newsweek.com/charles-manson-was-white-supremacist-lets-not-forget-713915, November 16, 2017.
[5] Timothy McVeigh, who has become a figure of renewed interest among white supremacists, used a Ryder rental truck to bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, killing 168 children and adults and wounding more than 600 others. See Splcenter.org/hatewatch/2017/06/27/mcveigh-worship-new-extremist-trend, June 27, 2017.
[6] Anders Behring Breivik is a white supremacist terrorist who killed 77 people in Norway on July 22, 2011. See Washingtontimes.com/blog/robbins-report/2011/jul/23/oslo-terrorist-his-own-words, July 23, 2011.
[7] White supremacist mass shooter Dylann S. Roof killed nine African-American churchgoers in Charleston, North Carolina on June 17, 2015. See Nytimes.com/2017/01/10/us/dylann-roof-trial-charleston, January 10, 2017.
[8] White supremacist Brenton Tarrant killed 49 people in a mass shooting of two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. See Usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/15/new-zealand- christchurch-mosque-shootings- who-brenton-tarrant/3172550002/, March 15, 2019.
[9] T.me/TERRORWAVEREFINED, accessed October 17, 2019.
[10] T.me/TERRORWAVEREFINED2, accessed October 17, 2019.
[11] T.me/TerrorWave, accessed October 17, 2019.
[12] Splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/national-socialist-movement, accessed October 17, 2019.
[13] T.me/TerrorwaveInspo, accessed October 17, 2019.
[14] Thehill.com/opinion/international/359609-the-reality-of-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-is-far-from-kremlin-
propaganda, November 9, 2017; Hopenothate.org.uk/2017/06/22/russian-court-sentences-members-neo-nazi-group-also-active-uk, June 22, 2017.
[15] Splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/atomwaffen-division, accessed November 4, 2019;
Nytimes.com/2019/10/17/us/atomwaffen-kaleb-cole.html, October 17, 2019.
[16] Splcenter.org/hatewatch/2019/02/15/visions-chaos-weighing-violent-legacy-iron-march, February 15, 2019;
Spiegel.de/international/the-hate-network-an-inside-look-at-a-global-extremist-group-a-1226861.html, 2018.
[17] The full text is available online: magicgatebg.com/Books/INDEXII/Caelethi.pdf, accessed November 4, 2019.
[18] Counter-currents.com/product/savitri-devis-the-lightning-the-sun, accessed November 6, 2019.
[19] Arktos.com/product/the-bow-and-the-club-hardback, accessed November 6, 2019.
[20] Knowyourmeme.com/memes/420-blaze-it, accessed November 11, 2019.
[21] Bbc.com/news/magazine-21476904, February 16, 2019.
[22] Cnn.com/2019/08/17/us/philadelphia-shooting-maurice-hill-charges, August 17, 2019.
[23] Abc.net.au/religion/antipodean-resistance-the-rise-and-goals-of-australias-new-nazis/10094794, April 20, 2018.
[24] Jackietrad.com.au, accessed November 6, 2011.
[25] Ancient-origins.net/myths-legends/when-kalki-destroyer-descends-greed-corruption-war-destruction-
and-apocalypse-006545, October 24, 2019.
[26] Splcenter.org/hatewatch/2017/06/27/mcveigh-worship-new-extremist-trend, June 27, 2017.
[27] Abcnews.go.com/US/40-years-jonestown-massacre-members-describe-jim-jones/story?id=57933856,
September 26, 2019.