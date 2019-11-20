Iranians Protest In The Wake Of Increase In Fuel Prices, Burn Police Vehicles, Throw Stones At Policemen, Chant: 'Death To You Khamenei', 'Death To The Dictator!'

Numerous videos were uploaded to the Internet depicting the November 2019 protests in Iran in the wake of an increase in fuel prices. The protesters chanted "Death to you Khamenei!", "Death to the dictator!", and "Oh Shah of Iran, come back to Iran!" in the streets. People also burned pictures of Khamenei, burned police buildings and vehicles, and confronted riot police, in some cases by throwing stones at them and cursing them. In one video, a man shouted at a police officer: "Sir, are you not with the people?" In another video, a woman stood on a bridge cursed Supreme Leader Khamenei, Imam Khomeini, and the Iranian government as people cheered her on.

"Sir, Are You Not With The People? Sir! Mr. Police! Are You Not With The People, Brother?"

Demonstrator: "Sir, are you not with the people? Sir! Mr. Police! Are you not with the people, brother? What are you coming here for?"

Demonstrators: "Shame on you! Shame on you!"

[...]

Demonstrator 1: "Don't hit! Don't hit! Don't hit!"

Demonstrator 2: "You whoremongers... I'll f*** your mother... Hit those whoremongers."

[...]

"This Is The Traffic Police [Compound] In Karaj... The Compound Has Been Set On Fire... There Is Gunfire And People Are Still Standing In Front Of The Compound"

Iranian man: "We are in Tabriz. The police bus is burning."

[...]

Demonstrator: "This is the traffic police [compound] in Karaj. We are protesting against the rise in fuel prices. The compound has been set on fire, and the cars in the lot are also burning. There is gunfire and people are still standing in front of the compound. Everybody is still here."

[...]

Footage of large poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei set on fire

Demonstrator 1: "How lovely! The Leader is on fire!"

Cheers from the crowd

Demonstrator 2: "You cuck..."

Demonstrator 3: "Death to the dictator!"

Demonstrators: "Death to the dictator! Death to the dictator!"

[...]

"No Gaza, No Lebanon!"

Demonstrators: "Oh Shah of Iran, come back to Iran! Oh Shah of Iran, come back to Iran!"

Demonstrator: "No Gaza, no Lebanon!"

[...]

"I Want To Scream! I've Held It In For 40 Years! My Father Is Waiting Every Day For His Son's Body! Damn You, Khamenei!"

Iranian woman standing on a bridge, above stalled traffic, waving her headscarf in the air: "Death to you, Khamenei! Damn his filthy regime!

[...]

"Damn you and your Republic! Damn you, Khamenei! We sacrificed martyrs! I gave my beloved brother, and I'm still waiting for his body!"

Iranian woman, filming the woman on the bridge: "You are brave! Well said!"

Iranian woman on the bridge: "I want to scream! I've held it in for 40 years! My father is waiting every day for his son's body! Damn you, Khamenei!"

Iranian woman, filming the woman on the bridge: "Well said!"

Cheering from the crowd below the bridge

Iranian woman on the bridge: "Damn you, Khomeini! May you never find rest!"

[...]

"We Have No Money Or Fuel, To Hell With Palestine!"

Demonstrators: "We have no money or fuel, to Hell with Palestine! We have no money or fuel, to Hell with Palestine! We have no money or fuel, to Hell with Palestine!"

[...]

Footage of Iranian forces shooting at demonstrators

[...]