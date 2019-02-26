Antisemitism In Iran – Part I: Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Denies That Iran Is Antisemitic

In response to February 15, 2019 statements by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Munich Security Conference accusing Iran of Nazi-like antisemitism,[1] Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded, in a February 16, 2019 interview with the German daily Der Spiegel, that Iran was not antisemitic and that it had "always supported the Jews," that it was "against the Zionists" and that the "Holocaust was a disaster."[2]
Zarif's statements contradict the long-standing reality of antisemitic incitement in Iran by the Iranian regime, as shown by the following MEMRI reports and MEMRI TV clips from years past, that include antisemitic content and anti-Jew and Holocaust-denial statements by senior Iranian regime officials.
Antisemitism In Iran
Holocaust Denial
MEMRI TV Clips
