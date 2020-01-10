The MEMRI Weekly: January 3-10, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8484 – Russian Journalist Bovt: ' People Like Soleimani Do Not Greatly Fear The UN, They Only Understand Force', January 10, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8483 – After His Call To End U.S. Military Presence In Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi Seeks To Be Reinstated As Iraq's Prime Minister With The Support Of Pro-Iran Lawmakers, January 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8482 – Following Killing Of IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani, Lebanese, Syrian Press Reveal New Details About His Aid To The Assad Regime And Hizbullah, His Struggle Against The U.S., And The Arming Of Gaza Terrorist Organizations, January 9, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8479 – On VK, Top National KKK Leader And His Skinhead Fiancée Document Their Family Life In U.S., Promote Nazi Ideology, Recruit For Klan Activity, January 9, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1496 – The Iran-U.S. Crisis Part II – Iran, The Paper Tiger, January 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8481 – Iraqi Government, Politicians React To Iran's Attack On Iraqi Military Bases Housing U.S. Troops, January 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8480 – Iraqi Lawmakers' Decision To End U.S. Military Presence Sparks Debate Among Iraqis Regarding Parliament's Lack Of Legitimacy, Quorum, January 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8478 – Urdu Daily Says Soleimani's Death Could Be Avenged In Afghanistan: 'Thousands Of Volunteers… Trained By General Qassem Soleimani Are Present In Afghanistan', January 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8477 – Commanders Of Shi'ite Militias In Iraq Respond To Iranian Attack On U.S. Bases In The Country: The Iraqi Response Will Be No Less Extreme, January 8, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8476 – Shi'ite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr Lashes Out At President Trump; Spokesperson Tones Down Earlier Statement On Harsher Actions Against U.S., January 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8475 – Iraqi Caretaker Prime Minister Counters Mark Esper's Remarks: 'Letter Notifying Of The U.S. Withdrawal Is Formal And Considered Official Notice And Iraq Will Abide By It', January 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8474 – Responses On White Supremacist Platforms To U.S. Killing Of IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, January 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8473 – Russia This Week – Focus On Russia's Bilateral Relations – January 7, 2020, January 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8472 – Russia's Collapsing Birthrate – It Is The Economy, Stupid, January 7, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8471 – After Gen. Soleimani's Death In U.S. Drone Strike, Pakistani Government And Military Call For 'Constructive Engagement' And 'De-Escalation Of Tensions', January 7, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1495 – The Iran-U.S. Crisis Following Soleimani's Killing – Analysis And Assessment: Part I, January 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8470 – Reactions In South Asian Newspapers To Assassination Of Qassem Soleimani, January 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8469 – Lebanese Pro-Hizbullah Daily Lists U.S. Bases In Middle East As 'Possible Targets', January 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8468 – Shi'ite Militias In Bahrain And Saudi Arabia Threaten To Avenge Soleimani And Al-Muhandis By Targeting U.S. Interests, January 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8467 – Russia's Officials And Media Commentators React To The Killing Of Soleimani, January 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8466 – Russia Vs Turkey In Libya – Part III – Turkish Expert Hakki Ocal Replies To 'Rogue' Russian Ambassador To Turkey Aleksei Erkhov: Russia's Libya Policy Has Been Hypocritical Since It Allowed Qadaffi's Ouster, And Now A Russian Contingent Is Fighting For Haftar, January 6, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8465 – Iranian Government Outlets: Turkish President Erdoğan Offered Condolences To Iranian President Rohani Over Killing Of 'Martyr Soleimani', January 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8464 – Reactions In Iraq To Parliamentary Decision Demanding That Iraqi Government End Foreign Military Presence In Iraq, January 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8463 – Al-Jazeera Reporting Following Soleimani's Killing: Retaliation Is 'Something Absolute And Inevitable' And Its Arena Will Stretch From Palestine To Uzbekistan, January 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8462 – Shi'ite Militias In Iraq Threaten To Target U.S. Bases There: Iraqi Forces Should Keep Their Distance From These Bases; Our Missiles Are Prepared, January 5, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8465 – Kommersant Observer Gurevich: Instead Of Inflicting New Prohibitions Each Week The Government Should Go Ahead And Ban Everything, January 5, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7719 – Hamas MP Sheikh Salem Salameh: George Washington Killed Indians Because They Were Muslims; Normalization Of Relations With Israel Is Betrayal Of God, Islam, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7718 – Russian TV Anchor Popov Presents Russian Hypersonic Tsirkon Missile, Says: The U.S. Tries To Catch Up With Russia, But Can Only 'Envy Us In Silence', Russia 1

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7717 – General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander Of IRGC Aerospace Force: Killing President Trump And His Defense Secretary, Attacking Every U.S. Base Would Not Be Enough To Avenge Soleimani's Blood, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7716 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: Iran's Nuclear Industries Will Prosper In The Coming Years; American's 'Leg' And 'Hand' Will Be Cut Off From The Region; PMU, Hizbullah, Houthis Are Not Iranian Proxies, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7715 – Senior Iranian Official Mohsen Rezaee: Fighters Permitted To Target U.S. Soldiers; Trump Has Crossed The Red Line, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7714 – Ahmad Abu Al-Gheit, Sec.-Gen. Of Arab League: If Iran And Turkey Attain Nuclear Capabilities, Arab Countries Will Also Seek Them, Sada Al-Balad (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7713 – Syrian Academic Jamal Al-Mahmoud: We Should Kill American Soldiers To Influence Upcoming U.S. Elections, Rein Trump In, Al-Ikhbariya TV (Syria)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7712 – Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh Eulogizes Soleimani In Tehran: He Is A Martyr For Jerusalem; He Gave The Palestinian Resistance What It Needed To Attain Its Current Power And Devotion, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7711 – Dearborn, MI Imam Ibrahim Kazerooni Eulogizes Qasem Soleimani: He Brought Hope To The Marginalized And Fear To The Enemies Of Islam, The Internet (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7710 – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Our Missile Attacks Were A 'Slap' To The Americans; America's Corrupting Presence In The Region Must Come To An End, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7709 – Syrian Opposition TV Channel Criticizes Al-Jazeera's Coverage Of Soleimani Killing For Echoing Iranian Narrative, Ignoring Massacres Perpetrated By Iran In Iraq, Orient News TV (Syrian Opposition)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7708 – Khamenei's Defense Advisor General Dehghan: If Trump's Logic For Killing Soleimani Was Valid, Then The Iraqis Have The Right To Kill One Million Americans, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7707 – IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami: 'The Muslims Will Leave No Spot Anywhere Safe For The Americans', Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7706 – Afghan MP Belquis Roshan: Soleimani Was Responsible For The Death Of Thousands Of Afghan Youth, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7705 – Senior IRGC General Naqdi Predicts: Muslims Will Pull Americans Out Of Embassies And Military Bases And Hang Them Blindfolded From Trees, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7704 – Senior IRGC Commander General Naqdi: White House Should Retreat From The Region Or Order Coffins; The Zionists Should Go Back To Europe Or Suffer 'Decisive Blow', Channel 3 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7703 – U.K.-Based Palestinian Academic Azzam Al-Tamimi: Only A Regional Movement Can Dismantle Zionist Regime; Arab Spring Revolutions Will Succeed; 'Palestinians Do Not Use Bullets', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7702 – Iranian Video Depicts Assassination Of President Trump As Revenge For Soleimani's Death; Caption Reads: 'If You Begin The War, We Will End The War', The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7701 – In Iran, 'Gift' Of $80 Million Offered For Head Of 'Crazy Little Man With Yellow Hair' - Trump, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7700 – Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Hassan Nasrallah: Everyone In The Region Should Seek Retribution; Trump Will Lose The Elections When U.S. Troops Arrive In Coffins; Soleimani's Shoe Is Worth Trump's Head, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7699 – Iraqi Shi'ite Milita Leader Qais Khazali: American Forces Must Leave Iraq Now Or Face Dire Consequences; We Will Erase Israeli Entity From Existence, Al-Ahd TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7698 – Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami In Tehran Sermon Pledges Vengeance Against US; Resistance In Iraq Must Say: 'Yankees Get Lost!', Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7697 – Iranian Defense Minister General Amir Hatami: Retaliation For Soleimani's 'Martyrdom' May Take Place Anywhere In The World, Channel 1 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7696 – New Qods Force Commander Esmail Ghaani: We will Remove American Presence From The Region And Bring About Global Rule Of Hidden Imam, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7695 – Lebanese Political Analyst Faysal Abdel Sater On Al-Jazeera: Iranian Retaliation Is Inevitable, Could Be Anywhere In The World; There Are 52 U.S. States, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7694 – Former Iranian Diplomat Amir Musawi On Al-Jazeera: Iran Has A Black List Of U.S. Politicians And Military Officers; The Iranian Hand Will Reach Them, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7693 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani To Family Of Qasem Soleimani: Everybody Will Avenge His Blood; America's Evil Hand Will Be Severed From The Region, Channel 1 (Iran), IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7692 – Mohammad Marandi, Head Of American Studies At Tehran University On Al-Jazeera: American, Western Citizens Should Leave The Region Immediately, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7691 – Hanna Isa, Sec.-Gen. Of Islamic-Christian Council For The Protection Of Jerusalem: Our Goal In ICC Proceedings Against Israel Is To Convict Ordinary Israelis Of War Crimes; Palestinians, Palestinian Authority Are Also Legally Exposed To Accusations Of War Crimes, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.