Responses On White Supremacist Platforms To U.S. Killing Of IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani

The January 3, 2020 killing by the U.S. of IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani prompted responses from white supremacist groups and individuals, who regularly comment on global issues. There have been two main types of response: mourning for an anti-U.S. and anti-Zionist figure, and support for or indifference to his killing since he was a) responsible for the deaths of U.S. soldiers and civilians, and b) a Muslim in a region far from the U.S. Also expressed was criticism of the U.S. government for the attack, on the grounds that it is fighting Israel's battles.

The following is a review of reactions on white supremacist platforms and social media accounts:

Support For Soleimani

On January 5, the official Telegram channel of a white nationalist para-military organization posted an image of Soleimani with a message of support reading: "[we] would like to express our condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran for the loss of the great Major General Qasem Soleimani."

On January 5, a white supremacist Telegram channel shared a pro-Soleimani post that was translated from the original Ukrainian and posted other white supremacist and neo-Nazi channels. The post states that the Jews had used the U.S. government and its Trump-administration puppets to kill Soleimani; it included his image and a list of his accomplishments:

Organized 120 direct terrorist attacks on Jews. Commanded Hezbollah in a victorious war with Israel. He commanded the Iraqi militia in the battles against ISIL and Al-Nusra. Suleimani's quote about the Third Reich: "it was the last battle of the anti-Zionists of the West" Collaborated with Hamas, Hezbollah, Europe's Right. Quote about migrants flooding the Europe: "Untermensch, human dirt" Has organized several terrorist attacks on Americans in the Middle East."

The post also includes a quote attributed to Soleimani:

"The battlefield is a paradise lost to mankind, where morality and true human behavior are visible in their highest manifestation. Usually people's view of paradise is a breathtaking colorful landscape, creaking murmurs, beautiful women. But there is another kind of paradise – it's a battlefield"

On January 4, the Telegram channel of a Ukrainian ultra-nationalist group posted images of their activists standing outside an Iranian embassy, likely in Kiev, where they left a portrait of Soleimani, a bunch of roses, and two notes to him. One of the notes read: "Your life was a war on globalism [...] Glory to Qasem Soleimani." The Telegram post also wrote that its activists had "honored the memory of the fallen general, Qasem Soleimani, under the Iranian Embassy. Soleimani noted the relentless fight against ISIL groups in Syria and Iraq. Qasem also played an important role in stabilizing the political situation in Iraq following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from there."

On January 3, an anonymous comment was posted on 4chan in a thread titled "Qasem Soleimani – did he deserve it?" The comment referred to Soleimani as a hero:

"He protected his country and others against Jewmerican/Israeli aggression. He's a hero."

On January 6, a VK user referred to Soleimani as "a great hero!", and posted a screenshot of an anonymous 4chan thread titled "Let me tell you about Soleimani" that enumerated Soleimani's accomplishments:

">Responsible for over 120 direct terror attacks on Israelis

">Behind the propping up of Bashar Al-Assad, the Syrian tyrant

">Known ally of Russia and China

">Responsible for the deaths of over a thousand Saudi soldiers in Yemen

">Commanded Hezbollah in its victory over Israel

">Commanded Iraqi militias in their attacks against Sunni defence forces like ISIS and Al-Nusra

">Was caught on camera praising Hitler and the Nazi regime as "the last stand of the western anti-zionists"

">Known to have links to Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the European far right

">Was caught on camera describing sunni migrants to Europe as 'subhuman filth.'"

Comments to this post include the calls "RIP" and "EIP.. ZIEG Heil," as well as a smiley with a thumbs-up emitting a red and blue flame accompanied by an image of a burning Israeli flag.

On January 6, this VK user posted another image of Soleimani with the text "General Soleimani. Anti-Zionism," writing: "A hero..."

In a January 3 radio show on David Duke's website, Duke, co-host Patrick Slattery, and British white supremacist Mark Collett discussed Soleimani's killing in what Duke calls "a terrorist, murderous attack." Duke referred to the U.S. as "under the control of the Zionists," and in the article accompanying the show stated: "[O]ur Zio elites are convinced that they can blame anything and everything on Iran, and the goyim are too retarded to know any better. The irony... is that Trump is so vulnerable and flailing so pathetically that he may well wind up being removed from office over attacking Iran by the very people who want him to attack Iran."



Image on David Duke's website, captioned "Rest in peace, Qasem, we miss you!"

Support For And Indifference To Soleimani's Killing

A Gab user posted, on January 7, a cartoon depicting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calling for "Death to America and Israel" both "Before" and "After" Soleimani's killing. He added: "Nothing's really changed, huh?"

On January 3, also in the 4chan thread titled "Qasem Soleimani – did he deserve it?" a commenter said that Soleimani's killing was justified because of his link to the deaths of Americans in the Middle East, including the December 27, 2019 rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor and the subsequent December 31 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The comment stated: " He killed Americans on multiple occasions in a country of which they were officially welcomed in. If there were Americans in say... the UK and some other countries general launched an attack on them, do you think a response would be considered acceptable? Also, he was blown to hell while riding away with the group that had just attacked the U.S. embassy so it can easily be argued as justifiable. Media reporting per usual on this type of thing is grossly negligent and or deceptive/manipulative."

An anonymous January 6 comment on a 4chan thread titled "What a fucking chad"[9] justified Soleimani's killing on the grounds that he was a Muslim: "he was islamic, fuck him and fuck allah."