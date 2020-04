The MEMRI Weekly: March 27-April 3, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8673 – Russian Commentators And Officials Discuss The Implications Of Extending Help To The US To Combat The Coronavirus, April 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8671 – Al-Qaeda Central: COVID-19 Is Divine Punishment For Sins Of Mankind; Muslims Must Repent, West Must Embrace Islam, April 3, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8668 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part III: 100 Academics And Political Activists In Iran Tell Supreme Leader Khamenei: 'You Are The No. 1 Culprit In The National Disaster', April 1, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8667 – Palestinian-American Academic Seif Da'na On Hizbullah TV: Coronavirus May Have Leaked From U.S. Lab; Western Economic Policies Kill More People Than COVID-19; Hitler Did Not Do Anything 'Out Of The Ordinary' But Is Viewed As Satan Because He Did It In Europe, April 1, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8666 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Part II: Saudi Columnists: The Epidemic Proves That Democracy Is Not Sacrosanct, March 31, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1507 – Syrian Opposition Websites: The Iranian Militias Are The MaIn Vector For Mass COVID-19 Infections In Syria – And The Syrian Regime Is Keeping It A Secret, March 30, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8665 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World – Editor Of AKP Mouthpiece: West's Political, Economic, Security Systems Have Collapsed; Turkey 'Is One Of The World's New Superpowers,' Will Rise In Post-Coronavirus Era, March 30, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8664 – Russia Debates: Is PutIn The Best Coronavirus Czar In This Time Of Crisis?, March 29, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8663 – White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM): Prominent Neo-Nazi Claims He Was Arrested For Making Homophobic Facebook Comment; Is Active Member Of Nazi Group That Declares 'We Want War', March 29, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8662 – Canadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada: We Take Coronavirus Precautions Seriously, And Should Do The Same For Allah's Commands; We Must Not Ally With Jews, Christians, Infidels – This Matter Is More Dangerous Than COVID-19, March 27, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7912 – Jordanian MP Mohammed Hodeib: Arafat Used To Support Hamas Logistically And Then He Would Denounce Their Attacks, Alkofiya TV (Palestine)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7911 – Kuwaiti Actress Hayat Al-Fahad during Show On COVID-19: We Should Throw Foreign Workers Out InTo The Desert; We Don't Have Enough Hospitals, ATV (Kuwait)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7910 – ISIS Releases Video Showing Attacks On Syrian Army In Homs Desert Region - Warning: Graphic, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7909 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World - Saudi Journalist Abdullah Al-Otaibi: The 'New Saudi Arabia' May Transform The G20 InTo A Global Platform That Will Replace The UN Security Council, Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7908 – Sheikh Zoubir Bouchikhi, Former Houston Imam Deported In 2011 for Immigration-Related Charges: Disbelievers Are The Worst Of Allah's Creations – Worse Than Animals; We Should Completely Ignore Muslims Who Are Not Properly Observant, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7907 – News Report About Aid Shipments From Iranian Students To The 'Oppressed People Of America', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7906 – Palestinian-American Academic Seif Da'na On Hizbullah TV: Coronavirus May Have Leaked From U.S. Lab; Western Economic Policies Kill More People Than COVID-19; Hitler Did Not Do Anything 'Out Of The Ordinary' But Is Viewed As Satan Because He Did It In Europe, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7905 – Houthi Politician Abd Al-Wahhab Al-Mahbashi: The Jews, U.S. Are Behind Coronavirus Pandemic; We Should Unite In Jihad Against The Jews; Enmity Towards Them Is An Identifying Characteristic Of Muslims, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7904 – Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: Erdoğan Believes In Islamic Imperialism Like The Muslim Brotherhood Does; We Must Abandon The Idea Of An Islamic Caliphate, Or Else The MB Will RemaIn In Control, Mehwar TV (Egypt)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7903 – Iran-Based Scholar Sheikh Farrokh Sekaleshfar: COVID-19 Is A Blessing, An Agent Of Allah Similar To The Sands That Foiled The American Hostage Rescue Attempt In 1979, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7902 – Visions Of The Post-Coronavirus World - Lebanese Researcher Riyadh Eid: COVID-19 Has Brought About The Collapse Of The American Dream, Value System; We Are Seeing The Rise Of Chinese-Eurasian Values That Encourage Helping Humanity, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7901 – Iraqi Researcher Jomaa Al-Atwani: COVID-19 Pandemic Is American Biological Warfare Against The Arab, Islamic World; America Was Founded Thanks To Such Wars, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7900 – Iranian Researcher Amir Mousavi: Iranian, Russian, Chinese, Cuban Scientists Are Studying Possibility That The U.S. Created COVID-19; U.S. Does Not Mind Killing Its Own People, Like It Did On 9/11, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7899 – Egyptian-American Researcher Samuel Tadros: There Is An Increase In Atheism In The Middle East because Of Groups like ISIS, The Muslim Brotherhood; Religious Discourse Is Failing To Answer People's Questions, Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7898 – IRGC Commander-in-Chief General HosseIn Salami: If America Needs Help Fighting Covid-19, We Can Help Them - But We Don't Need Their Assistance, Channel 2 (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7897 – Friday Sermon By Yemeni Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Coronavirus Is Part Of A Plan By The Jews, Israel, U.S. To Control Mecca, Medina; The Saud Clan Is A Jewish Family Brought inTo Power In Order To Judaize These Cities, Al-Eman TV (Yemen)