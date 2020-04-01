Palestinian-American Academic Seif Da'na On Hizbullah TV: Coronavirus May Have Leaked From U.S. Lab; Western Economic Policies Kill More People Than COVID-19; Hitler Did Not Do Anything 'Out Of The Ordinary' But Is Viewed As Satan Because He Did It In Europe

Seif Da'na, a Palestinian-American Professor of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, said in a March 29, 2020 interview on Manar TV (Hizbullah – Lebanon) that more people die every year from diseases like malaria and as a result of Western economic policies than from coronavirus. Professor Da'na, who was speaking from Chicago, said there is a resemblance between COVID-19 and Adolf Hitler's actions, who he said did not do "anything out of the ordinary" since his actions had been no different than what Europeans did in colonial times. He explained that Hitler is viewed as Satan only because he did these things in Europe, and he added that the coronavirus may have leaked from Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army installation in Maryland.

"More People Die Every Year Not Just From Diseases That You Can Get Vaccinated For... But Also From The West's Economic Policies"

Seif Da'na: "[Regarding the coronavirus] – more people die every year not just from diseases that you can get vaccinated for, like malaria – from which half a million people [die] in Africa – but also from the West's economic policies – at least in the 20th century and the two decades of the 21st century. More people die every year from the consequences of these economic issues than from what is happening now."

"Hitler Did Not Do Anything Out Of The Ordinary"

"This is exactly like what happened with Hitler. Hitler did not do anything out of the ordinary. He did not do anything that had not been done by the Europeans before. In the colonial days, in the countries of the [global] south, they would kill hundreds of thousands and even millions of people. Hitler came to be viewed as Satan just because he did what he did in Europe."

[...]

"We Are Not Talking Here About A Conspiracy, Even Though The U.S. Annihilated Two Whole Cities In Japan During WWII"

"The question about how this virus appeared has not been settled yet. As of now, there is no 'patient zero' in China, and therefore, we do not talk here about a conspiracy as much as we talk about the leaking of the viruses from a laboratory at Fort Detrick in the United States.

"Perhaps this leaking was not deliberate. We are not talking here about a conspiracy, even though the U.S. annihilated two whole cities in Japan during WWII, despite this being unnecessary. They were already winning the war, but they still used the nuclear bombs."