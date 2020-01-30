The MEMRI Weekly: January 24-31, 2020

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8534 – Russian Reactions To The 'Deal Of The Century', January 31, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8533 – Saudi Writers To Palestinians: Accept Trump's Peace Plan, Or You'll Regret It Later, January 31, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1500 – Muslim World League's Historic Auschwitz Visit Draws Support From Saudi Arabia, Condemnation From Qatar, January 30, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8531 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: We Say 'No, No, No' To The Deal Of The Century One Thousand Times; We Are Not A Terrorist People, But We Deserve To Live; We Should Unite With Hamas, January 29, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8530 – Qatari Media Figure And Former Diplomat Calls To Increase Birthrate Among Qatari Citizens, Who Constitute Only 9.5% Of Country's Population, January 29, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8527 – Turkish Woman Promotes Fundraising Effort For Widows Of 'Martyrs,' Children, Prisoners In Turkey And In Al-Hol Camp In Syria, January 28, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8528 – Antisemitic, Racist, Misogynistic Gab Users Call For White People To Convert To Islam To Prevent 'White Genocide', January 28, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8529 – Chairman Of Canadian White Supremacist Organization Who Says He Was Banned Over 100 Times From Facebook Is Currently Active On VK, Gab, Stormfront, Vanguard National News, And A Nationalist Canada-Based Social Network; States That With One Phone Call He Could Obtain Weapons, Hand Grenades, And A Missile Launcher, January 28, 2020

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1499 – Antisemitism In Iran – Part II: Supreme Leader Associate Mehdi Taeb In Lecture Series On The Jews: Your Greatest Sworn Enemy The Jews; If The Spearhead Is Aimed At The Jews, The World Will Be Freed, January 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8526 – Pro-Iran And Iran-Backed Elements In Iraq Deny Any Responsibility For Attacks On U.S. Targets, January 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8525 – Iranian IRGC-Affiliated Journalists Claim Taliban Downed U.S. Spy Plane In Afghanistan, Hinting At Iranian Involvement, January 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8524 – ISIS Spokesman Dismisses Trump's Declarations Of Annihilating ISIS, Declares War On Israel: 'Oh Soldiers Of The Caliphate Everywhere... Go For The Israeli Settlements And Marketplaces; Turn Them Into Lands For Testing Your Weapons... Attack The Jews And Slaughter Them', January 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8523 – Political Scientist Komin: New Constitutional Amendments Will Strengthen, Not Weaken, The Russian Presidency, January 27, 2020

Special Dispatch No. 8522 – Top Iraqi Shi'ite Cleric Ali Sistani Calls For Speedy Formation Of Government; Muqtada Al-Sadr Proposes Iraq-U.S. Truce, January 24, 2020

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7771 – Former Guantanamo Detainee Moazzam Begg: Jihad Specifically Refers To Military Conflict And Will Remain A Sacred And Pristine Islamic Belief Until Judgement Day; Future Generations Of Muslims Will Be Religiously Obligated To Rise up, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7770 – Friday Sermon By Mahmoud Habbash, Advisor To Palestinian Authority President Abbas: Anybody Who Accepts The Deal Of The Century Will Pay The Price For Treason; We Would Rather Die Than Accept The Deal, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7769 – Lebanese Journalist Nadim Koteich: Gebran Basil Is Like Cancer; He Will Cause Christians To Leave Lebanon, Murr TV (Lebanon)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7768 – Egyptian TV Host Hesham Abdalla Slams Gulf Leaders For Supporting Trump's Deal Of The Century, Raises His Shoe: The Shoe Of Every Free Arab Is On Their Heads! I Spit On Them!, Elsharq TV (Turkey-Based Egyptian MB)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7767 – Syrian Journalist Ahmad Kamel: What Iran Has Done To Syria Is Worse Than Anything The Crusaders, Mongols, Tatars, Or Jews Ever Did, Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7766 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: We Say 'No, No, No' To The Deal Of The Century One Thousand Times; We Are Not A Terrorist People, But We Deserve To Live; We Should Unite With Hamas, Palestinian Authority TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7765 – Iranian Animation Group Releases Video Depicting Countless Coffins Of American Soldiers In 'Aftermath' Of Iranian Strike On Ayn Al-Asad Air Base, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7764 – General Hossein Salami IRGC commander-in-chief: If Iran's Commanders Are Not Safe, The Enemy's Commanders Will Not Be Safe Either, IRINN TV (Iran)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7763 – Ghassan Salamé Head Of UNSMIL: 'I Don’t See Any Blue Helmets In Libya Soon'; Libyans Will Not Accept Foreign Forces And UNSC Have No Appetite For It, 218 News TV (Libya)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7762 – Former Jordanian Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher: Economic Reforms In The Arab World Must Be Accompanied By Political Reforms, Dubai TV

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7761 – Egyptian Historian Mohammad Al-Shafi'i: The Jews Profited Most From The Holocaust; Extorted International Community For Reparations, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7760 – Yemeni TV Host Hamid Rizq: Islamic Scholars' Visit To Auschwitz - Harsh Provocation Against Arab And Islamic World, Al-Masirah TV (Yemen)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7759 – Iranian Animation Depicts Jets Bombing Tel Aviv, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7758 – Iranian TV Presenter Mahmoud Shahriari Warns Iranians: The Coming Year Will Be Hellish From An Economic Perspective; Your Money Is Not Safe, The Banks Are Bankrupt, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7757 – Iranian Researcher Ali Akbar Raefipour Defends Downing Of Ukrainian Flight 752: I Fear The Day We Won't Shoot In Such Circumstances; We Develop Missiles To Prevent The Murder Of The Hidden Imam Upon His Return, The Internet

