Antisemitic, Racist, Misogynistic Gab Users Call For White People To Convert To Islam To Prevent 'White Genocide'

On Gab, two users have been calling for white people to convert to Islam. Abiding by Sharia law, they argue, will prevent the extinction of the white race by raising birthrates and restricting the roles of women. They also share links to a BitChute channel which promotes the ideology.

The following are examples of the content they post.

In one post, one of the users enumerated the reasons white people should convert to Islam: Islam's alleged emphasis on high birthrates (referred to as the "true salvation" of the white race) and nuclear families; traditions; prayer; a "perfect" legal system; "interest-free banking"; and the eradication of the Jews, "as per the Quran," with the End Times signaled by this, after which peace will reign on earth.



Why white people should convert to Islam, Gab

In the post, the user explained that "Europe is dying" because of its low birthrate, and that while "muds"[1] kill some whites they kill each other much more. The media, allegedly "controlled by Jewry," inflates Muslim violence against whites so as to direct anger away from themselves and from non-whites, according to the user, who added that white European women convert to Islam because women yearn to live under "sharia treatment" and want neither to be treated well by men nor a religion that allows them to "whore themselves out" and then pray to Jesus and be "eternally forgiven."

The concept of "White Sharia" was introduced in 2017 by white supremacist Andrew Anglin. He proposed it as a means for controlling women and restoring the masculinity of white men that had been eroded by "Jewish culture in the West" to the point where white women preferred "brown men." The only solution, he wrote, is "WHITE SHARIA" that involves not only "restraining women" but also men becoming "real men" whom women will naturally want. He added that restraint is something that women naturally want anyway. Thus, "White Sharia" is the only solution, according to him.[2]

In a Gab post, one user listed the Muslim countries he considers to be white, among them Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Albania, Iran, Egypt, and Chechnya, with Iraq and Syria included because they have come under "White influence."

Both users post and share misogynistic and racist content. For example, one wrote that "n******s and muds" will patrol "white bitches" so that the latter will stay indoors and take white men as partners. The post added that most whites are converting to Islam in any case.