Palestinian Authority Schoolbooks For 2017-18: Increased Indoctrination To Jihad And Martyrdom

Introduction

In July 2017, the Palestinian Authority (PA) schoolbooks for the 2017-18 school year were published. Some of the books are new, and some remained unchanged. An examination of the middle-school books for Islamic Education, some of which have been replaced, shows a significant increase in focus on the early Islamic tenets of shahada (martyrdom), fidaa (self-sacrifice) and tadhiya (sacrifice) as part of jihad for the sake of Allah, and their modern manifestations as part of the Palestinian struggle against Israel .

The books present the historic context of these tenets, portraying jihad, shahada, fidaa and tadhiya as acts that that brought the Muslims victory over their enemies in the early days of Islam.[1] The texts include descriptions of the rewards in the world to come, as promised by Allah to Muslims who carry them out. To this end, the books quote Quranic verses and traditions from collections of hadiths that set out these rewards. However, the study material does not present only historical context. The conclusions of the chapters discussing fidaa and tadhiya ask pupils to give examples of them both from the time of the Prophet Muhammad and from contemporary times by Palestinians in the fight against Israel .

In addition to glorifying the sacrifice of life, the books also note other types of sacrifice, such as of property, time, and effort. In a few places, the books also mention aspects of religious tolerance in Islamic tradition.

The books note that PA Education Minister Sabri Saidam is the head of the PA curricula planning committee, and that their content is approved by Religious Endowments Minister Yousuf Ida'is.

This report will review the values of jihad, shahada, fidaa and tadhiya, and the aspects of religious tolerance in Islam, as they appear in the new Palestinian schoolbooks for Islamic Education for the middle-school grades.[2]

Encouraging Jihad And Shahada By Showing The Rewards Promised To The Shahid (Martyr) In The World To Come In The Quran And Hadith

The Islamic Education books for the PA middle schools place a central focus on shahada (martyrdom) and the rewards for those who carry it out (shahids), citing Quran verses and hadiths pertaining to the Muslim wars in the early days of Islam, and presenting shahada as a supreme value and a noble act of sacrifice whose rewards are immediate.

The Prophet Muhammad Encourages The Muslims To Wage Jihad In Order To Attain Paradise

The Islamic Education book for grade 7 (Part 1) describes the Muslims' victory over their enemies, the Quraysh tribe, in the Battle of Badr (624),[3] which is established in Islamic tradition as a battle of the few against the many (300 Muslims against 900 non-Muslim enemy fighters). The book stresses that the Muslims won thanks to their determination to achieve martyrdom (istishhad): "When the fighting got tough... the Messenger of Allah [the Prophet Muhammad] encouraged the Muslims to fight by saying: 'Rise up [and fight, to attain] Paradise , which is as wide as the heaven and the earth.'[4] The Muslims attacked the polytheist army with full force, as their strong faith and honest desire spurred them to sacrifice their souls. As a result the polytheists were defeated, and the Muslims achieved a great victory..."[5]



Text about the Prophet urging the believers to fight and attain Paradise

Quran 47 ( Surat Muhammad): War On The Infidels, The Rewards Of The Shahid

The Islamic Education book for grade 9 (Part 1) places much emphasis on jihad and shahada for the sake of Allah. A section devoted to the 47th surah of the Quran (Surat Muhammad) presents the surah in its entirety and focuses in detail on Allah's distinct treatment of "believers" versus "infidels." The surah states that Allah kills the infidels and urges the believers to fight them, and that those who martyr themselves in His cause are rewarded with Paradise , just like "the righteous." The introduction to the surah states that it is also called The Surah of Fighting, because it describes "the war against the infidels," and notes that "the main topic of this surah is jihad for the sake of Allah" and that "verses in it promise those who follow the Prophet, as well as those who wage jihad for the sake [of Allah] and defend His religion, every reward in this world and eternal life in the world to come."[6]

The Rewards Of The Shahid According To The Hadith

In the following section, the book states: "Allah the Almighty wishes to take shahids from among the believers in order to grace them with martyrdom, forgive their sins and exalt them in Paradise." It then quotes the hadith that lists the six rewards of the martyr: "Allah rewards the shahid with six rewards: with the first drop of blood, his sins are forgiven; he sees his place in Paradise; he is spared the torments of the grave; he is spared the horror of the Day of Judgment; he is crowned with the crown of glory, whose precious stone is better than all of this world and what is in it; he marries 72 black-eyed women; he vouches for 70 of his family members [to be accepted to Paradise]."[7]



The hadith about six rewards of the shahid

Allah Rewards Those Who Sacrifice Their Lives For Him

The same book presents the story of the Prophet's companion Ja'far bin Abi Talib, one of the first converts to Islam and the brother of the fourth caliph, 'Ali bin Abi Talib. The story stresses his eagerness to fight despite his injuries, out of a desire to attain Paradise . Quoting hadiths from the Sahih Bukhari, the text notes that Ja'far bin Abi Talib led the Battle of Mutah against the Byzantines (in 629), and that, at the height of the battle, he dismounted from his horse and called upon the Muslims to intensify their fighting, promising them that Paradise awaits them, and saying: "How wonderful is Paradise as it draws near! How pleasant and cool is its drink! Punishment for the Byzantines is not far away! I must fight them when I encounter them!"



Ja'far bin Abi Talib's words of encouragement to his fighters

It is stated further that Ja'far continued to lead the battle even after the enemies cut off both his arms, until he finally gained shahada. Furthermore, "Allah rewarded him and honored him for his courage and sacrifice. He gave him wings so he could fly in Paradise . That is why he is known as 'The Winged One.'" The book emphasizes that this story demonstrates "that Allah honors those who sacrifice for Him."[8]

The Values Of Tadhiya And Fidaa

In addition to the value of shahada, the PA schoolbooks also highlight the values of tadhiya (sacrifice) and fidaa (self-sacrifice). The books enumerate types of sacrifice – of life, property, time and effort – but stress that "the sacrifice of life" is "the most noble" type, as stated in the grade 7 textbook.[9] To establish that tadhiya and fidaa are not only historical values but are still relevant today, the students are asked to give examples of them both from the early Islamic era and from contemporary times by Palestinians.

Chapter On Tadhiya And Fidaa In Grade 7 Textbook

The Islamic Education book for grade 7 (Part 1) devotes an entire chapter[10] to the topic of tadhiya and fidaa, quoting relevant Quranic verses and their interpretations, emphasizing that they bring honor to the Muslim nation, and presenting examples of various kinds of sacrifice by the Prophet's companions. The title page of the chapter quotes a Quranic verse that promises Paradise to those who fight for the sake of Allah: "Indeed, Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their properties [in exchange] for that they will have Paradise . They fight in the cause of Allah, so they kill and are killed" (Quran 9:111).[11] This page also presents the objectives of the chapter: "[The students] will learn about the concept of tadhiya and fidaa," "understand its status," "draw conclusions regarding its importance," and "appreciate its value."

The next page explains that "Islam encourages the sacrifice [tadhiya] of everything precious for the sake of Allah and [encourages fidaa [for His sake]." It clarifies that the terms "tadhiya and fidaa" denote "giving one's soul, property, time or effort for the sake of Allah."[12]

"A Nation Whose Sons Do Not Sacrifice For The Sake Of Its Freedom And Power Is A Weakness And Humiliated Nation"

Under the heading "The Status of Tadhiya and Fidaa in Islam," the chapter states: "Allah has promised His loyal believers, who sacrifice for His sake, victory and empowerment in this world and Paradise in the world to come." This statement is followed by Quranic verses that exemplify it: "O you who have believed, shall I guide you to a transaction that will save you from a painful punishment? [It is that] you believe in Allah and His Messenger and [perform] jihad in the cause of Allah with your wealth and your lives. That is best for you, if you should know. He will forgive for you your sins and admit you to gardens beneath which rivers flow and pleasant dwellings in gardens of perpetual residence. That is the great attainment. And [you will obtain] another [favor] that you love - victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers" (Quran 61:10-13).

Then comes an explanation that associates the concept of sacrifice [tadhiya] with general values of honor, freedom and power: "Sacrifice is the means by which nations attain honor, power and freedom. A nation whose sons do not sacrifice for the sake of its freedom and power is a weak and humiliated nation. That is why Islam instructed [us] to sacrifice for the sake of Allah in order to repel the aggression against the Muslim lands. A Muslim must sacrifice and suffer pain for the sake of Allah. That is the [key] to an honorable life and an honorable death." [13]



The status of tadhiya and fidaa in Islam

The final exercises in the chapter are intended to foster emotional commitment to the values of tadhiya and fidaa by drawing a connection between these values as manifested in Prophet's era and in modern times by Palestinians. In Exercise 1 the student is asked to "discuss one of the raids [i.e., battles] of the Prophet and write about an act of tadhiya and fidaa that had an impact on him [on the student]." In Exercise 2 the students are asked to describe "acts of tadhiya and fidaa by the Palestinian people."[14]



Exercises 1 and 2, requiring the students to discuss acts of tadhiya and fidaa from the Prophet's time and by Palestinians.

Glorifying Acts Of Sacrifice By Women

The Islamic Education book for grade 8 (Part 1) devotes sections to sacrifice by women. The chapter on the female companions of the Prophet glorifies women who fought alongside him, presenting them as proof that "Islam exalts women's status and esteems them more than any other religion," and noting that women are "the sisters of men in sacrifice and in love for the other." The chapter presents as role models two women: Umm 'Amara and Umm Salim. The first is described as "a model for emulation in sacrifice and love for the Prophet," as well as in forbearance, for he son was killed while performing a mission for the Prophet. It is also noted that she fought alongside the Prophet in the Battle of Uhud (625) and was even wounded, and that "her intense desire to [fight for the sake of Allah] never waned, even after she was wounded 11 times in the Battle of Yamama (632) and even after her husband was killed in [this battle]." About Umm Salim it is noted that she fought alongside the Prophet in the Battle of Uhud and the Battle of Hunayn (632). The last part of the chapter again draws a connection between the early Islamic period and the present Palestinian reality, by stating that "the Palestinian women have become paragons of tadhiya and fidaa " and asking the students to name several such women. Another exercise requires them to summarize the role of Umm 'Amara and her two sons in the Battle of Yamama.[15]



Group exercise: name several Palestinian women who were examples of tadhiya and fidaa; summarize the role of Umm 'Amara and her two sons in the Battle of Yamama

Cultivating Antisemitic Messages: The Story Of The Battle Of Khaybar – Depicting Jews As Cunning

The Islamic Education book for grade 9 (Part 1) describes, at length, the background to the Muslims' 629 conquest of the city of Khaybar, where Arabs and Jews coexisted. The book justifies the Muslims' attack on the Jewish residents by saying that the latter had acted cunningly against Muhammad, after being influenced by the wiliness of the Jews from the Banu Nadir tribe. The book also emphasizes Muhammad's military sophistication, that led the Muslims to triumph over the Jews; prior to the attack, Muhammad attacked a camp near Khaybar as a diversion tactic, so that the Khaybar Jews would not realize his intentions and plan for a battle against him.

The depiction of Jews as humiliated and defeated, and at the same time cunning, is a stereotype that is very widespread in the Arab antisemitic propaganda of our day, and that is why how this content is represented in this schoolbook is so important.[16] Furthermore, the conquest of Khaybar is set out in Muslim history as the defeat of the Jews of Medina. It should be noted that although in this chapter, in contrast to the content of the other chapters in the books reviewed in this paper, no connection is made with today's Palestinian struggle against Israel. However, in the modern Islamist antisemitic discourse, the slogan "Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the Army of Muhammad will return" is common, and the children have undoubtedly been exposed to it. Therefore, stressing the historic background of this slogan reinforces this antisemitic rhetoric.

The Battle Of Khaybar Was Caused By The Jews' Hostility

The chapter opens by noting that oasis of Khaybar was known for its strength and fertility, perhaps in order to glorify Muhammad's achievements in carrying out a successful attack on it. It states: "Khaybar, situated some 165 km north of Al-Madina, was considered a great city with fortifications and fields. It was known for its fertile soil, its abundance of water, and its many date palms, and for its grain and fruit harvests. Before the conquest, Jews and Arabs both lived there. The Jews of Khaybar did not show hostility to the Muslims until the leaders of the [Jewish] Banu Nadir tribe came [to Khaybar] from Al-Madina, where they had previously, and secretly, tricked the Muslims."[17]



Background information on the city of Khaybar

The book then gives the "cause" of Muhammad's attack on Khaybar, with an emphasis on the Banu Nadir Jews' cunning and hostility: "[The residents of] Khaybar became a collective of Jews who showed enmity towards the Prophet. They plotted against him, because the leaders of the Banu Nadir tribe had gathered in [Khaybar]; [these leaders] had played a significant role in the conflict between the Ahzab [tribal factions that opposed Muhammad] and the Prophet, and in the incitement against him. [The Banu Nadir also played a role] in persuading the [Jewish] Banu Qurayza [tribe] to violate their treaty [with Muhammad]. [All these] made Khaybar a source of danger for the Muslims."[18]



The cause of the attack on Khaybar

Emphasizing The Jews' Fear Of The Muslim Armies

After describing the planning of Muhammad's attack on Khaybar, the book explains that when the Jews realized that the Prophet was about to attack them, they were terrified: "When the Jews saw the Muslim armies, they fled in terror. Their army dispersed, and they withdrew behind their fortifications. The Jews were accustomed to taking shelter in their fortifications, and not fighting face to face. The Muslims surrounded them and began to take their fortifications, one by one. At some of the fortifications, the Muslims encountered strong resistance and occupied them with great difficulty, including the Na'im fort."[19]



The beginning of the fighting and the fall of the fortifications at Khaybar

As the Muslims besieged the remaining fortifications, the book says, the Jews of Khaybar sued for peace, and after discussion, the Prophet agreed to take only half of their property, once they had persuaded him that they were more knowledgeable than he was in managing their finances. Summarizing the events, the book stresses the Muslims' victory over the Jews, in lives and in property: "Sixteen of the Muslim men sacrificed their lives, versus 93 Jewish dead. The Muslims took great booty at Khaybar."[20]

Religious Tolerance As Portrayed In The Islamic Education Schoolbooks

While cultivating the ethos of martyrdom and sacrifice, the books reviewed also address the topic of religious tolerance. This content focuses on two elements: the verse "There is no coercion in religion" (Quran 2:262), and the early Islamic document of the Charter of Medina.

"There Is No Coercion In Religion"

The Islamic Education book for grade 9 states that a feature of Islamic civilization is its "global, humane and tolerant [character]: it does not prefer one people over another but embraces all peoples, nations and religions..."[21] A section explaining the principles of preaching (da'wa) in Islam says that it is "based on persuasion and rejects coercion," in accordance with Quran 2:262 ("there is no coercion in religion").[22]



"[Da'wa] is based on persuasion and rejects coercion, [for] the Almighty said: There is no coercion in religion"

The Charter of Medina

The Islamic Education book for grade 7 mentions the Charter of Medina. The latter document was composed by the Prophet Muhammad in the first years after his migration to that city in 622, with the aim of regulating the relations between the muhajiroun (Muhammad's supporters who came with him from Mecca to Medina), and the Ansar (Muhammad's local supporters in Medina), and between these two groups and the non-Muslim residents of the city, including the Jews. The main Jewish tribes in Medina – Banu Qunayqa, Banu Nadir and Banu Qurayza – were apparently not party to the charter.[23] One article in the document states that the Jews have their own religion and constitute a people apart. The book quotes this article as saying: "The Jews are a nation of believers; the Jews have their religion and the Muslims have their religion. An exception is those who oppress and sin, and they bring perdition only upon themselves." The book goes on to mention the Muslim belief that the Jews violated the terms of the Charter of Medina, and as a consequence Muslims had to fight them, saying: "The charter granted rights, without discrimination, to all residents of Medina, including the Jews, but the Jews did not honor the alliance. They behaved treacherously and aggressively, obliging the Muslims to fight them."[24] The book does not specify the misdeeds that prompted the Muslims to fight the Jews.[25]



Section on the Constitution of Medina and the Jews

* B. Chernitsky is a research fellow at MEMRI.



Appendix I: Pages From The Textbooks Discussed In This Report

Islamic Education for Grade 7, Part I

Appendix II: The Charter Of Medina

