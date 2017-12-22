Clip #
6343
Sheikh Abd Al-Qader Al-Hawajri, Spokesman for Wounded Palestinians, at Hamas Rally: May We Be Dressed in Explosive Belts, Shackled to Explosive Devices
December 22, 2017
Intro:Sheikh Abd Al-Qadir Al-Hawajri, speaking at a Hamas rally on behalf of “wounded Palestinians,” called Trump's Jerusalem declaration a "tyrannical" and "catastrophic, false, and failing" decision and said that America had "unleashed upon us the brothers of apes and pigs." "This decision will be wiped out," he said, "and [the Zionist] entity will cease to exist, as will America, Allah willing." In a message to the military factions, he declared: "By Allah, may you dress us in explosive belts, shac...
