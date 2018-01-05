'Fatah Day' At Bir Zeit University: Fatah Youth Activists Wear Dummy Explosive Belts, Threaten Israel With 'Volcano Of Fire'

Amid tension with the U.S. over President Trump's announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the Fatah movement – both its leadership and its activists in the field – has also escalated its rhetoric against Israel, with emphasis on encouraging armed struggle (see also MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 7259, Fatah Social Media Accounts Glorify Armed Struggle Against Israel, Incite To Violence, January 2, 2018). One expression of this was a mass rally and parade held by Fatah's youth movement in Bir Zeit University on January 3, 2018, as part of events marking Fatah Day, i.e., the 53rd anniversary of Fatah's founding. The participants in the rally and parade wore military uniforms, and some were masked and wore shrouds and dummy explosive belts. One of the signs they carried bore Yasser Arafat's slogan, "millions of martyrs are marching on Jerusalem."
This report presents examples of incitement to armed struggle against Israel, including suicide attacks, at the Fatah Day events in Bir Zeit and in recent posts on Facebook pages affiliated with the movement and its activists.
Fatah Youth activist sports dummy explosive belt at Fatah Day parade in Bir Zeit (Facebook.com/shabeba.bzu, January 3, 2018).
Fatah Day Parade At
The Fatah Youth rally and parade at
Announcement of the Bir Zeit event, featuring Fatah's pre-Oslo-era leadership, including Black September commander Abu Iyad and Fatah Armed Wing commander Abu Jihad (Facebook.com/shabeba.bzu, January 3, 2018)
The Fatah Day parade at Bir Zeit; a participant wears a shroud and a dummy suicide belt, and holds up a Quran in one hand and a cross in the other (Facebook.com/shabeba.bzu, January 3, 2018).
Sign bears portrait of Arafat and his slogan "millions of martyrs are marching on
Sign quotes Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) founder George Habash: "No peace or coexistence with Zionism" (Facebook.com/shabeba.bzu, January 3, 2018)
Fatah Youth Activists At Bir Zeit Event Convey Support For Armed Struggle
One of signs carried at the rally bore a photo of Yousuf Al-Shayeb, the coordinator of the Fatah Youth's activities at
Sign bearing photo of Yousuf Al-Shayeb (Facebook.com/shabeba.bzu, January 3, 2018)
Post on Al-Shayeb's personal Facebook account: "Our students [must] declare a high alert and prepare for every option in defense of
Yousuf Al-Shayeb's profile picture: an Al-Aqsa Brigades fighter aiming a pistol (Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100015242946195)
Facebook Account Of Bir Zeit Fatah Youth Glorifies Suicide Operations, 1972 Massacre Of Israeli Athletes
Ahead of this year's Fatah Day, the official Facebook account of Fatah Youth at Bir Zeit posted violent messages encouraging armed struggle against Israel, and in particular posts and videos celebrating deadly attacks committed by Fatah over the years. A December 31 post praised suicide bomber Ayat Al-Akhras, a female Al-Aqsa Brigades fighter who carried out an attack in a
The post featuring a video of Ayat Al-Akhras's last testament
Two other posts from the same day praised the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic games, which was described as "one of the important martyrdom operations carried out by the [Fatah] movement's Black September organization," and the 1975 attack on the Savoy Hotel in Tel Aviv. The latter attack, which was perpetrated by eight Fatah members and resulted in the death of eight civilians and three Israeli soldiers, was described as "one of the largest and most high-quality operations carried out by the Fatah's military wing, [then called] the Al-'Asifa Forces, under the command of the martyr Khalil Wazir." The video that accompanied the post praised the eight terrorists, as well as Wazir (aka Abu Jihad), who was Arafat's deputy at the time and masterminded the attack.[7]
The post praising the
The post praising the Savoy Hotel attack
