The MEMRI Weekly: November 8-15, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8367 – Petition By Muslim Brotherhood-Affiliated Clerics Calls For Economic Boycott Of UAE; Anti-MB Salafi-Jihadi Cleric: Boycott Is Not Enough; Petition Signatories Support Polytheistic Governments That Fail To Implement Allah's Laws, November 15, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8366 – Tehran Marks 40th Anniversary Of U.S. Embassy Takeover, November 14, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8365 – Russia This Week – Focus On Multilateralism And Russia's Bilateral Relations – November 14, 2019, November 14, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1483 – Saudi Arabia's General Department Of Counter-Extremism Describes Feminism, Homosexuality, Westernization As Forbidden Extremism, Only To Backtrack Several Days Later, Following Criticism, November 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8364 – Ahead Of Trump-Erdoğan Meeting In Washington, Referring To Him As 'Mr. Recep,' Turkish Journalist Satirizes Erdoğan: 'When He Roars "Oh America, Oh EU, Oh Assad," The World Starts To Quake And Tremble', November 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8363 – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Denies Use Of Chemical Weapons, Adds: The Terrorist Organizations Are Proxies Of The U.S.; Al-Baghdadi Was Trained And Supervised By U.S. Government, November 13, 2019

Inquiry and Analysis No. 1482 – Turkey-Qatar Relations: From Bilateral Ties To A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, November 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8362 – Jordanian Regime, Press: Restoration Of Jordanian Rule Over Border Enclaves Leased To Israel For Past 25 Years Is A Resounding Diplomatic Victory Over Israel, November 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8361 – Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: We Have Hundreds Of Kilometers Of Underground Tunnels, Thousands Of Traps, Thousands Of Anti-Tank Missiles; We Will Crush Tel Aviv, November 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8359 – Turkish Government, Twitter Users Describe Invasion Of Northeast Syria In Religious Terms: 'The Lord Commands Us To Be Violent Against The Unbelievers'; 'In Times Of Jihad' A Muslim Army Makes 'Its Enemies' Blood Flow Thunderously Like Waterfalls', November 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8358 – Russian Journalist Petr Akopov: Russians Have Begun To Forget Their Difficult Past; However, The Past Is Worth Remembering To Avoid Repeating Mistakes, Including The One That Led To The USSR's Collapse, November 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8360 – Russian Senator Andrei Klimov: The West Wants To Create A Russian Version Of 'Juan Guaido' They Will Toss Him Into The Political Arena When Social Instability Will Be At Its Peak; But Russia Won't Allow It, November 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8356 – Editor Of Turkish Pro-Government Daily: UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed And Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Are 'Two Terror Barons, Two Relentless Enemies Of Turkey', November 8, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7602 – Ali Shirazi, Khamenei's Representative In Quds Force: Our Confrontation With America Will Continue Until The Leaders Of The White House, Israel Are Annihilated, Yazd TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7601 – Iranian TV Overviews Iran's Missile Capabilities: We Have Provided A Large Quantity Of Our Most Precise Missiles To Hizbullah in Lebanon; They Can Strike Israel's Southernmost Regions; We Have Missiles Meant To Strike U.S. Bases, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7600 – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: It Is A Strategic Mistake For Islamic Countries To Cooperate With Israel; We Should Be Afraid Of Zionism And Arrogance, Not Of Iran, Shiites, Or Sunnis, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7599 – Khader Habib, Member Of Islamic Jihad Leadership In Gaza: If Zionists Do Not Leave 'The Entity,' We Will Slaughter Them With Our Own Hands, Alghad (UAE/Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7598 – Saudi Islamic Scholar And University Lecturer Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Rays: People Must Not Rebel Against A Ruler Even If He Flogs Them Or Commits Adultery And Homosexual Acts, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7597 – Jordanian TV Host Rana Hmouz: We Want To Gouge Out The Eyes Of The Zionists And Their Supporters; We Want To Trample Israel, The Peace Agreement Underfoot, Jordan Today TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7596 – Lebanese Analyst Amer Arnaout Says Lebanon's Senior Leaders Have Blood On Their Hands, Should Resign; Lebanese Analyst Sandrella Merhej Responds: People Who Call For Their Resignation Belong To A Fifth Column, LuaLua TV (Bahraini Oppistion)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7595 – Iranian Anti-American Animation Aired On Anniversary Of 1979 Takeover Of U.S. Embassy In Tehran: America - The Blood Of Our Youth Is Dripping From America's Claws; You Are Satan Incarnate, Kerman TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7594 – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Denies Use Of Chemical Weapons, Adds: The Terrorist Organizations Are Proxies Of The U.S.; Al-Baghdadi Was Trained And Supervised By U.S. Government, Russia Today TV (Russia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7593 – Al-Manar TV Report: Hizbullah Soldiers Pledge Allegiance To Khomeini, Khamenei, Nasrallah, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7592 – Iranian President Rouhani: We Will Remain In The JCPOA So That The Weapons Embargo Will Be Lifted In A Year, IRINN TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7591 – Hassan Nasrallah: Lebanon Is Safer Than Washington, D.C.; We Have So Many Missiles We Don't Know Where To Put Them; Speech Accompanied By 'Death To America' Chants, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7590 – Former Lebanese Minister Nicolas Sehnaoui: People Who Accept Money From Abroad Commit High Treason, Should Be Executed, Murr TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7589 – Lebanese Athletes Refuse To Share Podium With Israeli Competitor At Karate World Championship: We Are Taking A Stand Against Murderers Of Children, Al-Manar TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7588 – Nuclear Physicist Dr. Hadi Issa Dalloul: Tehran University On The Verge Of Producing Cancer Treatment That Will Make Cancer-Spreading Jewish Companies Go Bankrupt, Mayadeen TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7587 – Former Jordanian FM Marwan Muasher: We Must Reexamine Peace Accord With Israel; Israel Is Acting Against Jordan's National Interests, Al-Mamlaka TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7586 – Mashhad Friday Sermon By Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda On Eve Of Anniversary Of The 1979 Takeover Of The U.S. Embassy In Tehran: We Want America To Die A Painful Death; One Day It Will Be Toppled And Destroyed, Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7585 – Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: We Have Hundreds Of Kilometers Of Underground Tunnels, Thousands Of Traps, Thousands Of Anti-Tank Missiles; We Will Crush Tel Aviv, Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7584 – Former Iraqi PM Ayad Allawi: The Protest Are In Response To Iranian Influence In Iraq; The Situation Will Worsen, Al-Mamlaka TV (Jordan)

To read the transcript, click here.