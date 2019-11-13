Ahead Of Trump-Erdoğan Meeting In Washington, Referring To Him As 'Mr. Recep,' Turkish Journalist Satirizes Erdoğan: 'When He Roars "Oh America, Oh EU, Oh Assad," The World Starts To Quake And Tremble'

In a column titled "Two Giants Face To Face!"[1] in the Turkish daily Sözcü on November 13, 2019, the day of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish investigative journalist Emin Çölaşan ironically praised President Erdoğan in melodramatic language, saying: "When he roars 'Oh whoever,' the rivers and streams, not only of Turkey but of the whole world, stand still... When he roars 'oh America, oh EU, oh Assad,' the world starts to quake and tremble."

Forecasting that in their meeting, President Erdoğan would "take his revenge" for President Trump's October 9 letter to Erdoğan,[2] Çölaşan said that "such an ill-mannered, disrespectful letter has never been sent by any king, emperor or anything else of any country, even in a period of its collapse, to anyone, including the Ottoman sultans." He reviewed the reasons why he found President Trump's letter so insulting, saying: "When I read it, I said: 'If he wrote something like this, he must have been drunk, or he is truly crazy!"

Then Çölaşan wrote: "At the White White House, Mr. Recep will definitely bring to the agenda the matter of this letter. He will say: 'First, before the whole world, apologize to me and to Turkey for these insults of yours.' And you will see, Trump will officially apologize! Our world leader Mr. Recep will absolutely make him lick where he spits. In the event that he achieves this, upon his return from his trip to the U.S., I too will take my place among those who meet and embrace him at the airport."



Turkish investigative journalist Emin Çölaşan (source: Sozcu.com.tr).

Following is a translation of Çölaşan's column.

"When He Roars 'Oh Whoever,' The Rivers And Streams, Not Only Of Turkey But Of The Whole World, Stand Still"

"My dear readers, today there is a very important meeting in Washington.

"This meeting is of great concern not only to us, but to the whole world!

"Two giants of the world will come face to face today. Maybe they will kiss, maybe they will fight...

"Mr. Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We will await with curiosity the conclusion of the match!

"The man whose name is Trump and who gets by as a world leader is a super maniac. By now the whole world accepts this...

"Whereas Mr. Recep, he is a real world leader.

"When he roars 'Oh whoever,' the rivers and streams, not only of Turkey but of the whole world, stand still.

"And at the moment when he roars 'Oh America, oh EU, oh Assad,' the world starts to quake and tremble...

"Now think of it: What will happen when these two world giants, world leaders, come face to face in the U.S.!"

"I Am Estimating That Mr. Recep Will Take His Revenge In This Meeting... For That Unbelievable Letter That Super Maniac Trump Sent To Him"

"I wonder as a citizen, and I am estimating that Mr. Recep will take his revenge in this meeting.

"Revenge for what?

"Revenge for that unbelievable letter that super maniac Trump sent to him.

"And again, I estimate, that he will be able to make that man called Trump apologize!

"What was that letter?

"It begins with 'His excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey' and continues with a street language.

"Such an ill-mannered, disrespectful letter has never been sent by any king, emperor or anything else of any country, even in a period of its collapse, to anyone, including the Ottoman sultans.

"A half-page, insolent letter. At the bottom of is Trump's direct signature.

"He is directly intimidating, threatening."

"When I Read It, I Said: 'If He Wrote Something Like This, He Must Have Been Drunk, Or He Is Truly Crazy!'"

"He says: 'You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people [in Syria], and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will'!

"Then he makes a suggestion, it's unbelievable.

"He wants Mr. Recep to speak directly with an individual at the head of the PKK terror organization.

"The ill-mannered guy mentions that terrorist as a 'general.'

"But the letter has a much more desperate, face-reddening dimension.

"He says unbelievable words in this letter he wrote addressing Mr. Recep.

"When I read it, I said: 'If he wrote something like this, he must have been drunk, or he is truly crazy!'

"I will tell you why. He said exactly this:

'"[In English] Don't be a tough guy.'

"Street language! The meaning is broad: 'Don't be a tough guy, don't make hard exits, don't intimidate everyone.'

"But there is one more sentence in the letter that is truly suprising, and above all embarrassing:

"'[In English] Don't be a fool.'

"Meaning: 'Don't be a fool, don't do something stupid.'

"Yes, even in the period of its collapse, there was never such a humiliating, insulting letter sent to the sultans of the Ottoman Empire, the 'sick man [of Europe],' whether from within or from without."

Erdogan Will Say To Trump "'First, Before The Whole World, Apologize To Me And To Turkey For These Insults Of Yours,' And You Will See, Trump Will Officially Apologize!"

"This letter was served to the U.S. media and was there published along with its documentation. Otherwise we would not believe it.

"When all this came to light our side was in a tough position.

"They were content with saying: 'That letter had no validity for us. We threw it in the trash.'

"In fact, they didn't throw it in the trash at all!

"Unfortunately, the letter entered the archive of the Turkish state.

"And it will stay there forever.

"Now it's time for the meeting in the U.S. of the two giants of the world.

"On the one side there is Trump, the manic who sees himself as master of the world.

"On the other side is our Mr. Recep, who, when it is necessary, makes the world tremble.

"Now I definitely believe it. At the White House, Mr. Recep will definitely bring to the agenda the matter of this letter. He will say: 'First, before the whole world, apologize to me and to Turkey for these insults of yours.'

"And you will see, Trump will officially apologize!"

"In The Event That He Achieves This... I Too Will Take My Place Among Those Who Meet And Embrace Him At The Airport"

"Our world leader Mr. Recep will absolutely make him lick where he spits.

"In the event that he achieves this, upon his return from his trip to the U.S., I too will take my place among those who meet and embrace him at the airport.

"I promise!"