The MEMRI Weekly: August 17-24, 2018

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 7638 – Russia In The World – Russia-Austria Relations – Reactions To Putin's Attendance At Wedding Of Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl, August 24, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7637 – Russian Media Outlet Regnum.ru: The Third World War Has Already Started, So Far It Is Economic, Not Nuclear, August 24, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7634 – Child Perpetrators Of Chechnya Attacks Pledge Allegiance To ISIS: We Shall Write Our Words In Our Blood When We Are Martyred, August 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7636 – Egyptian Writer And Journalist: The Sight Of Eid Al-Adha Sacrifices Being Performed In The Streets Traumatizes Children, August 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7635 – In Statement On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha, ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Threatens U.S., Canada And Russia, Calls On ISIS Supporters In West To Carry Out Attacks Using Guns, Bombs, Knives, And Cars, August 23, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7633 – Educational Materials Used In Houthi Summer Camps Include Calls Of 'Death To America,' 'Curse The Jews', August 22, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7632 – Fatah And Palestinian Authority Headed By Mahmoud 'Abbas Praise Terrorists And Their Families, Provide Housing For Families Of Martyrs, August 21, 2018

Inquiry and Analysis Report No. 1413 – French Manifesto Calling To 'Declare Obsolete' Violent Quranic Verses Sparks Fury From Islamic Religious Establishment, Writers In Arab Media, August 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7631 – Jordanian Journalist: Tyranny, Corruption, And Religious Extremism Pervade Arab Countries; Wiping Out Terror Will Not Be Enough, August 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7630 – Russia This Week – August 20, 2018 – Part II, August 20, 2018

Special Dispatch No. 7629 – Russia This Week – August 19, 2018, August 20, 2018



*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6727 – German-Egyptian Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: The Arabs Enslaved The Africans More Than Any Other Nation Did, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6726 – Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi Salutes Hizbullah Leader Nasrallah: We All Support Him And Are Proud Of Him, Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6725 – Hizbullah Official Tamer Hamza: Like Insects, The Jews Will Not Change, Stealing Gold Is In Their Genes, Al-Maaref TV (Bahrain)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6724 – South African Politician Tony Ehrenreich At BDS March Calls To Expel Israeli Ambassador, Investigate SA Jewish Board Of Deputies, Supporters Of Israel Have No Place In SA, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6723 – Child Perpetrators Of Chechnya Attacks Pledge Allegiance To ISIS: We Shall Write Our Words In Our Blood When We Are Martyred, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6722 – Marine Le Pen's Political Advisor Jean Messiha against Muslim Immigration To France: We Are At War, Our Country Under Invasion, Dream TV (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6721 – Egyptian Actor Ahmed Bedeir: If I Were A Terrorist, I Would Attack Turkey; Obama Is 'Satan Of This World', Al-Hayat (Egypt)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6720 – Durban Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer In A BDS Event: Apartheid Israel Will Tumble Into Dust, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6719 – Tunisian Hizb ut-Tahrir Member Said Khecharem Calls To Conquer America, Britain, Russia, France, And Italy, After Elimination Of Israel, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6718 – Hossein Sheikholislam, Advisor To Iranian FM: Syria Will Want Iranian Forces To Remain As Long As The Golan Heights Are Occupied, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6717 – Kuwaiti Activist Salah Al-Deen Al-'Ayesh: Jews Were Willing To Bury Russian POWs Alive In WWII, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 6716 – Iraqi Militia Commander Ali Al-Yasiri: Militia Fighters Deserve Land and Benefits, Al-Baeenah TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.