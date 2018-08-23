Child Perpetrators Of Chechnya Attacks Pledge Allegiance To ISIS: We Shall Write Our Words In Our Blood When We Are Martyred

The following video is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Note to media and government: For a full copy of this video, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.



On August 21, 2018, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Amaq Media released a video showing four children and teenagers, the perpetrators of the previous day's attacks on security forces in Chechnya, pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. According to media reports, the attacks, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, included a knife attack on a district police department in Shali, a suicide attack at a police post in the village of Mesker-Yurt, and a vehicular attack in Grozny. In the video, the children declared: "We shall write our words in our blood when we achieve martyrdom in this land."

To view the clip on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"We Pledge Allegiance To The Emir Of The Believers, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi"

On Screen Text: "Video obtained by Amaq showing the perpetrators of yesterday's attacks in Grozny and Shali."

Child Perpetrators Of Chechnya Attacks: "We pledge allegiance to the Emir of the Believers, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Al-Husayni Al-Quraishi. [We pledge] to hear and obey in times of difficulty and prosperity, in hardship and in ease, and not to dispute with people in authority, except in explicit disbelief for which we have proof from Allah, and Allah is the witness to what we say, Allah willing."

"We Shall Write Our Words In Our Blood When We Achieve Martyrdom On This Land"

"We, the mujahideen from the Wilayat Qawqaz of the Islamic State, swear to you that we shall instill fear and terror in the hearts of the infidels and the apostates.

"The tyrants and their followers shall never feel secure or relaxed."

"We shall write our words in our blood when we achieve martyrdom on this land, Allah willing. This world is nothing compared to making Allah content. Victory or martyrdom. Allah Akbar."