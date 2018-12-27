2018 Editor's Picks: MEMRI TV Clips Of Sermons In U.S.

The following are selected MEMRI TV clips of sermons in the U.S. (visit the MEMRI TV Sermons By Imams In The West project page).

#6473 – NJ Imam Mohamed Moussa: We Have Started A Workshop Training U.S. Imams How To Avoid Incitement And Hate Speech

During his February 2 Friday sermon at the North Hudson Islamic Educational Center in New Jersey, Imam Mohamed Moussa, President of the Tri-State Imams Council, called on preachers and Islamic teachers to be mindful of what they say in sermons and schools and to avoid anything that could be considered incitement to violence.

#6378 – Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages 'Armament' And 'Lining Up' For Jihad: The Enemies Of Allah Already Call Us Terrorists, So Let’s Give Them A Run For Their Money – Archival

Imam Shaker Elsayed of the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center spoke at an event of the Ethiopian-American Muslims of the Washington metropolitan area and said that the Muslims had three sources of power – faith, unity, and armaments – and that "the world only fears those who fight back."

#6894 – NY Cleric Ibn Muneer: Islam Without Jihad Is Like Honey Without The Sweetness; Don't Apologize For Speaking The Truth About Jihad, Jews, And Christians

During a December 5, 2018 class that was streamed live on the Hadith Disciple YouTube channel, New York cleric "Mufti" Muhammad Ibn Muneer said that while there are different types of martyrs in Islam, one should not confuse any of them with the martyr who was killed in battle, who holds the highest status of martyrdom.

#6445 – Queens, N.Y. Friday Sermon By Sheikh Abu Abdillah Ismaeel: If We Accept Gays, Why Not Accept Drug Dealers, Serial Killers, Or Terrorists? (Archival)

In 2014, Sheikh Abu Abdillah Ismaeel delivered a Friday sermon in Queens, N.Y., in which he said that "Satan slowly but surely is getting at the Muslims, trying to get our religion to change... – either to become extreme bloodthirsty murderers... or to become fags."

#6862 – Imam At NJ Islamic Center Workshop: Palestinian Cause Is 'Islamic' But Must Be Marketed As 'Humanitarian' To Garner Everybody's Support; Speakers Praise BDS, Say Israel Likely To Cease Existing Within 50 Years

American Muslims for Palestine held a "Workshop for Palestine" at the Islamic Center of Union County, NJ (ICUCNJ) on November 17, 2018. Muhammad Habba, a New Jersey-based AMP activist (see MEMRITV clip 6483), said that he believes Israel will cease to exist in the next 50 years, and praised members of the Democratic Party for supporting boycotts and sanctions against Israel.

#6847 – Texas Imam Nadim Bashir: Shame On American Muslims Who Do Not Vote Because They Say This Is The Land Of Infidels

Texas Imam Nadim Bashir said that there are Muslim community members who avoid voting by making the excuse that the U.S. is an infidel country with infidel laws.

#6462 – Women's Mosque Of America Friday Sermon: Activist Sumaya Abubaker Shares Personal Story, Urges Survivors Of Sexual Abuse In Muslim Community To Speak Out (Archival)

In a Friday sermon delivered at the Women's Mosque of America, activist Sumaya Abubaker of the Center for Religion and Civic Culture at the University of Southern California talked about sexual abuse in the Muslim community – sometimes perpetrated by imams and Quran teachers – and about the silence surrounding it.

#6833 – Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq: Europeans, Go Home; America Is The Land Of The Coward And The Home Of The Slave (Archival)

During a sermon in Boston, MA, Imam Abdullah Faaruuq said that the people native to America will never think of America as great until "you Europeans act right or go home.

#6749 – Texas Imam Hasan Khalil: The Woman’s Husband Is Her Path To Heaven; She Should Submit To His Command, Fix Her Schedule According To His

In a Friday sermon at the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) in Plano, TX, Imam Hasan Khalil said that the best woman is "the one who submits to the command of her husband," because the husband is the woman’s path to heaven.

#6699 – Virginia-Based Imam Sulaiman Jalloh: Allah Willing, America Will Be A Muslim Nation, Islam Is The Solution To The World's Problems

Imam Sulaiman Jalloh, who delivers sermons in English at several mosques in the Washington, D.C. area, including the Loudon Islamic Center in Leesburg, Virginia, the Dar Al Noor mosque in Manassas, Virginia, and the Prince George's Muslim Association in Lanham, Maryland, said in a sermon that Islam was the "only solution to solve America's problems."

#6667 – Chicago Friday Sermon By Dr. Ashraf Nusairat: Muslims Are Humiliated 'Because We Love Our Children More Than We Love Making Sacrifices For The Sake Of Allah' (Archival)

Dr. Ashraf Nusairat delivered a sermon at the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Chicago, in which he said that the Muslims were forsaking the law of Allah in favor of the man-made laws of their countries.

#6483 – Muslim Center Of Middlesex County, NJ Hosts Pro-BDS Event; Speakers Encourage Boycotting J Street, American Companies

During February 2018, three lectures were delivered at the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway, NJ, under the title "Al Quds: The Palestine Lecture Series." Sayel Kayed, President of the NJ Chapter of the American Muslims for Palestine, spoke on February 2, expressing support for the Intifada and opposition to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. He said that the Intifada had been "very effective" and that "I believe we would have been a lot further if we continued with no peace."

#6392 – Sheikh Mustafa Umar In Orange County California: People Convert To Islam Despite The Double Standards That Blame Islam And The Muslims Whenever There Is A Terrorist Incident – Archival

In 2016, Sheikh Mustafa Umar, Director of Education and Outreach at the Islamic Institute of Orange County, California, talked about the hypocrisy prevalent in attitudes toward Muslims and Islam in the West, saying that Catholics and Catholicism, Jews and Judaism, and Buddhists and Buddhism are not held to the same standards.

#6823 – Florida Friday Sermon – Imam Hasan Sabri: Palestine In Its Entirety Should Be Liberated, Even If This Leads To The Martyrdom Of Tens Of Millions Of Muslims

During a Friday sermon at the Islamic Center of South Florida, Imam Hasan Sabri criticized U.S. President Trump's "Deal of the Century" as "treason," and said that Palestine in its entirety is Islamic land.

#6832 – Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq Calls On Trump And Clinton To Convert To Islam (Archival)

During a sermon at Boston's Masjid Alhamdulillah, also known as the Mosque for the Praising of Allah, Imam Abdullah Faaruuq said that those who are waiting for Jesus to save them or who believe in Bush, Obama, Hillary Clinton, or Trump are “fools,” because these politicians do not follow an Islamic system.

#6384 – Tennessee Imam AhmedulHadi Sharif In The Wake Of Lower Manhattan Vehicular Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are Sacred; Victims Were Candidates For Islam

In a recent Friday sermon in a mosque in Antioch, a neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, Somali-American Imam Ahmedulhadi Sharif criticized those who carry out terror attacks in the West, such as the October 2017 vehicular attack in Manhattan, saying that they "take innocent lives, running over people who were just biking, just going around," and adding that these people might have converted to Islam.

#6361 – Friday Sermon In The Raleigh Area, NC, By Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra: Haifa, Acre, Jaffa Are Muslim Land; Jews Distorted Facts About Western Wall; At The End Of Time, We Will Fight The Jews

In a December 8 Friday sermon delivered in a mosque in the Raleigh North Carolina area, U.S.-based Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra cited an antisemitic hadith: "The Prophet gave us the glad tidings that at the End of Time, we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: 'Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me.'"

