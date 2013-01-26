Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages “Armament” and “Lining Up” for Jihad: The Enemies of Allah Are Already Call Us Terrorists, So Let’s Give Them a Run for Their Money - Archival

Show Details

Intro:

Imam Shaker Elsayed of the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center spoke at an event of the Ethiopian-American Muslims of the Washington metropolitan area and said that the Muslims had three sources of power - faith, unity, and armaments - and that "the world only fears those who fight back." The event was held on January 26, 2013 at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, to mark the "year long anniversary of the peaceful Ethiopian Muslims movement for religious freedom, equality and justice in

...

View Transcript Page