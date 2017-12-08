Clip #
6361
Friday Sermon in the Raleigh Area, NC, by Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra: Haifa, Acre, Jaffa Are Muslim Land; Jews Distorted Facts about Western Wall; At the End of Time, We Will Fight the Jews
December 08, 2017
Intro:In a December 8 Friday sermon delivered in a mosque in the Raleigh North Carolina area, U.S.-based Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra cited an antisemitic hadith: "The Prophet gave us the glad tidings that at the End of Time, we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: 'Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me'." He said that "those occupiers made some legends, and they made the [Wall of Buraq] their own wall, and they distorted the facts." Imam Khadra added that Haifa, Acre, and Jaffa...
