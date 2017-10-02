Video Released by Pro-ISIS Media Group Presents Las Vegas Shooting as Revenge against U.S.

Following the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the October 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the pro-ISIS Al-Battar Media Foundation released a 2-minute video in English titled "Rightful Revenge." The video presents excerpts from eye-witness testimony about the attack, from statements by the Las Vegas sheriff, and from an old recording by ISIS executioner "Jihadi John." A written message appearing on the screen declares that the film is "a message to America and her allies from the Islamic State" that "as you kill us in our country, we will kill you in your country."

Woman: "There's people laying everywhere, people were bleeding. One guy was holding his girlfriend or wife or a woman and he was crying and saying, 'Oh God baby I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, it's my fault."

Sheriff Joe Lombardo: "The number of people that have died associated with this event has increased, right now we're using the number of fifty-eight, I just was informed it may be fifty-nine of an individual that may have expired at Sunrise Hospital. So, in normal fashion I do not want to give you bad information, so please do not press me on that number until we get further into this investigation."

Narrator: "As a government, you have been at the forefront of the aggression towards the Islamic State. You have plotted against us and gone far out of your way to find reasons to interfere in our affairs. Today, your military air force is attacking us daily in Iraq, your trikes have caused casualties amongst Muslims. You are no longer fighting an insurgency. We are an Islamic army and a state that has been accepted by a large number of Muslims worldwide, so effectively, any aggression towards the Islamic State is an aggression towards Muslims from all walks of life who have accepted the Islamic Caliphate as their leadership, so any attempt by you to deny the Muslims their rights of living in safety under the Islamic Caliphate will result in the bloodshed of your people."