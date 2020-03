On October 16, the African jihadi group Madinaat Tauweed Waimuwahedeen ("City of Monotheism and Monotheists") released a video calling to immigrate to the "Islamic State in Central Africa," possibly referring to the Congo. The Arabic-speaking militant featured in the video said that they had "emigrated from the lands of Unbelief to this jungle" and called to join them in the "land of Jihad." The video circulated on numerous pro-ISIS Telegram channels.