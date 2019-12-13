The MEMRI Weekly: December 6-13, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8411 – Rage In Lebanon Over Statements By Iranian IRGC Official Morteza Ghorbani Threatening To 'Level' Tel Aviv From Lebanon: Outrageous Comments That May Drag Lebanon Into A Devastating War, December 13, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8410 – American Islamic Scholar Based In Texas Sheikh Yasir Qadhi Defends Antisemitic Comments: MEMRI Jumps On Any Preacher Who Quotes Hadith About The Trees And The Rocks, But The Killing Of Jews Is Prediction, Not Prescription; Muslims Cannot Be Antisemites, December 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8409 – White Supremacist Military Organization Threatens Anti-White-Nationalist Podcast Co-Host With Photo Of Masked Member At His Alleged Address, December 12, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8408 – Editor In Chief Of Iranian Daily: 'UAE, A Virus Threatening Iraq', December 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8407 – Turkish Journalist: Opposition Parties Remain 'Silent Like Lambs Whose Necks Were Extended To The Knife' While President Erdoğan Digs The Grave Of Secularism, Almost Declares Shari'a, December 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8406 – Amazon Affiliate Program Associate – A New England-Based 'Proud Aryan' Bookseller – Is Active On White Supremacist Social Media, Boasts Of Earning Commissions From Amazon Via His Website, December 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8405 – Palestinian Former Minister: We Have State Institutions And Symbols, But We Have Failed To Consolidate A Real State, Anchored In Democracy And Rule Of Law, Which Benefits The Citizens, December 11, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8404 – Saudi Columnist On Saudi Cadet's Pensacola Airbase Attack: We Needn't Apologize For Every Terror Attack Carried Out By A Saudi National, December 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8403 – Former Secretary General Of Turkish Defense Ministry, Writing Prior To Turkish President Erdoğan's December 2017 Visit To Greece: 'Greece Should Immediately Evacuate And Surrender To Turkey Three Quarters Of The Island Of Crete' And Five Islands Surrounding It (Archival), December 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8402 – Russian Journalist Petr Akopov: Russians Are Disappointed With Donald Trump But That Can Change, December 10, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8401 – Followers Of Online Activist Nick Fuentes, 'The Groyper Army', Promote Anti-Semitic, Racist And Anti-LGBTQ Views In 'Groyper War', December 9, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8400 – In AKP Mouthpiece, Turkish Theologian And 'Palace Fatwa-Giver' Hayrettin Karaman Calls For Sanctions Against UAE, December 9, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8399 – The Pensacola Air Base Shooting By Saudi Air Force Trainee: MEMRI JTTM Reports On Tweets From Account That Appeared To Be His, And Jihadi Reactions Praising His 'Act Of Heroism', December 9, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7651 – Turkish President Erdoğan Speaking At Organization Of Islamic Cooperation: West's 'Insidious Policies Of Assimilation' Are Hostile To Muslims; We Must Protect Our Families From Threats Coming From The West Via Social Media, Television, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7650 – Shi'ite Protester In Beirut Destroys Hizbullah Membership Card, Complains: We Are Dying Of Hunger; Hizbullah And Amal Do Not Care; Their Critics Are Accused Of Collaborating With Israel, Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7649 – Palestinian Islamic Jihad Representative In Iran Naser Abu Sharif: The Jews Control The Porn Industry, Hollywood, Casinos, Banking, And The Political Establishment, Al-Alam TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7648 – Somali-Canadian Islamic Preacher Said Rageah: Non-Muslims Disapprove Of Polygyny Because They Want Muslim Women To Be Cheap Goods Like Non-Muslim Women; Muslim Women Who Do Not Want To Share Their Husband Are Not True Believers, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7647 – Greek Orthodox Archbishop Of Beirut Elias Audi Criticizes Nasrallah: One Man Is Ruling Our Country And Nobody Says Anything, Elnashra Internet TV (Lebanon)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7646 – Raphael Luzon, U.K.-Based President Of The Union Of The Jews Of Libya: We Do Not Want To Return To Libya, But Demand Our Rights; Want To Be Able To Visit Where Our Ancestors Lived, Like Moroccan And Tunisian Jews Can, Wasat TV (Libya)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7645 – Former Russian Diplomat Veronika Krasheninnikova On Iranian TV: U.S. Presence In The Middle East Must Be Made Difficult And Costly, Channel 2 (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7644 – Iraqi Shi'ite Militia Leader Qais Khazali Threatens To Respond To Sanctions Imposed On Him By The U.S. With Measures Against U.S. Economic Interests In Iraq, Al-Al-Ahd TV (Iraq)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7643 – IRGC General Gholamreza Jalali, Head Of Iran's Civil Defense Organization: We Need A National Intranet To Provide Services, Keep Iran Safe; Israeli-Made Waze App Deliberately Caused Traffic Jams To Cause Demonstrations, IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7642 – Berlin-Based Syrian-Kurdish Academic Jian Omar: The Arabs' Enmity Towards Israel Has Been A Waste Of Time And Resources; Pan-Arab, Islamist, Religious Parties Mislead The People; Arabs Need Sensible Government That Will Improve Their Lives, Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar)

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7641 – Friday Sermon By Mahmoud Habbash, Advisor To Palestinian Authority President: The Forces Of Colonialism Have Been Conspiring For Centuries To Plant Here A Foreign People With No Religious Or Historical Connection To Palestine, Palestinian Authority TV

To read the transcript, click here.

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7640 – American Islamic Scholar Sheikh Yasir Qadhi Defends Antisemitic Comments: MEMRI Jumps On Any Preacher Who Quotes Hadith About The Trees And The Rocks, But The Killing Of Jews Is Prediction, Not Prescription; Muslims Cannot Be Antisemites, The Internet

To read the transcript, click here.