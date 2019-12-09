In AKP Mouthpiece, Turkish Theologian And 'Palace Fatwa-Giver' Hayrettin Karaman Calls For Sanctions Against UAE

In a December 5, 2019 article titled "A Call For Muslims To Impose Political, Economic Sanctions On The UAE" in Turkey's Yeni Şafak daily, which is a mouthpiece of Turkey's ruling AKP, Turkish theologian and writer Hayrettin Karaman called for a political and economic boycott of and sanctions against the UAE.[1] In December 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented Karaman with a prize for his work on the hadiths and the study of the life of Muhammad.[2] Karaman has been described as the "palace's fatwa-giver" and is seen as close to President Erdoğan.[3]



President Erdoğan presents Karaman with a prize in December 2017 for his theological work, while then Religious Affairs Minister Mehmet Görmez stands on the left.

In his article, Karaman described a proposal in favor of sanctions against the UAE apparently supported by hundreds of academics, saying: "What I will share in this article is a proposal for a political and economic boycott, sanctions. This proposal concerning the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is made by a scholar, who is a member of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, and signed by hundreds of other academics... The scholars who have signed this petition are calling on all Muslims, as states and people, to boycott the UAE, and the merchants and businessmen there to leave the country and its ports. Any support towards the UAE, as long as it is involved in these murders, will be endorsing oppression and the murders."[4]

Following is Yeni Şafak's translation of the article:

"What I Will Share In This Article Is A Proposal For A Political And Economic Boycott, Sanctions"

"Calls are often made for a trade and economic boycott against oppressive communities, companies and states. However, unless these calls are backed by a state decision or support, or at least by the nongovernmental organizations that are embraced by a large segment of the public, it is not possible to yield any results.

"Individual applications do not have any impact in producing a change.

"Numerous European and Asian states, primarily China and Israel, are oppressing Muslims; they continue to exploit their old colonies under different guises; they do not leave alone the world's underground and overground fortunes, which they have been making plans to re-share, for which they have taken decisions in overt and secret meetings, and are fighting among themselves to get the lion's share of resources.

"U.S. President Donald Trump, shamelessly (it is a good thing he does not have any shame, because he reveals what others hide) says to the Saudi dynasty, 'If you do not give me what I want, I will no longer protect you, and as a result, you will not last a week,' and 'We are withdrawing our troops from Syria, but we are going to remain in the oil and gas region, because we need them.' The others are no different.

"What I will share in this article is a proposal for a political and economic boycott, sanctions. This proposal concerning the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is made by a scholar, who is a member of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, and signed by hundreds of other academics."

"The Basis Of This Tyrant Country Being Able To Afford All These Murders Is Not Oil But Its Commodities"

"A brief summary of the proposal is as follows:

"The UAE's murders and Muslim bloodshed have reached breaking point. Its victims in Yemen and Libya alone have exceeded the millions in the tally of dead, wounded and displaced. The buildings it has destroyed will take years and cost billions of dollars to repair. If this money were used for the country's needs, its people would have lived a dignified and prosperous life.

"The coup against Libya and Yemen, and their legitimately-elected presidents, the murders and oppression of minorities such as Uyghurs, the Kashmiri and Myanmar Muslims have always involved the UAE, with its money, weapons and mercenary soldiers.

"The basis of this tyrant country being able to afford all these murders is not oil but its commodities. Major businesses and tradesmen that have settled in this country are exporting large volumes of goods to many countries (these also include Muslim countries), and with the Muslim money they earn, they kill Muslims."

"The Scholars Who Have Signed This Petition Are Calling On All Muslims, As States And People, To Boycott The UAE, And The Merchants And Businessmen There To Leave The Country And Its Ports"

"The scholars who have signed this petition are calling on all Muslims, as states and people, to boycott the UAE, and the merchants and businessmen there to leave the country and its ports.

"Any support towards the UAE, as long as it is involved in these murders, will be endorsing oppression and the murders.

"In the Quran, God commands cooperation in righteousness and piety, while cooperation in sin and aggression is prohibited (Maidah: 2)."

"It Is Impossible Not To Approve Or Agree With The Legitimacy Of This Call"

"As a weapon, economy is as powerful a weapon today as it was in the past, and any blow struck on the enemy using economic means will leave a deep mark.

"Boycott is also included in the divine command to 'prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy' (Anfal: 60), because this will weaken the enemy's power. Based on this verse, our scholars of ancient Islamic jurisprudence have also drawn attention to the detriment of any economic and trade relations that will strengthen the battle against Muslims, and stated that this is not permissible.

"It is impossible not to approve or agree with the legitimacy of this call. However, unfortunately, I am yet to witness even this call, which is joined by the biggest union of scholars in the Islamic world and also signed by other academics, yielding any results."