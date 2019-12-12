White Supremacist Military Organization Threatens Anti-White-Nationalist Podcast Co-Host With Photo Of Masked Member At His Alleged Address

Introduction

On December 12, 2019, the Telegram channel of a white nationalist/white supremacist paramilitary organization posted an image of a masked man standing on the front porch of a home that it says is that of the co-host of an anti-white-nationalism podcast. The text accompanying the image states that the organization "sends greetings to [redacted] of the Antifa podcast [redacted]."

The organization's Telegram channel shares images, posters, and videos featuring its members, along with information about its agenda and contact information.





Post of masked figure at entrance to the home.

The Organization

The organization is a white supremacist paramilitary group with ideology, and activity, similar to that of the extremist white supremacist Atomwaffen Division.[1] Its activity appears to consist mainly of military training, apparently for an approaching "Race War," and recruiting new members in the U.S. and worldwide, in New York, California and Australia. It promotes white nationalist ideologies and lionizes Nazi and white supremacist leaders, Hitler, and the seminal neo-Nazi author James Mason. Its logo consists of three Opfer runes; these runes symbolize self-sacrifice.

At one time, the organization maintained accounts on Twitter and Gab, but they were shut down by these platforms numerous times. It also appears to have an encrypted ProtonMail email account.

In a December 10, 2019 post, the organization stated that it is a "fraternal network of self-defense and survivalist trainers, students, and enthusiasts," adding: "Our purpose is to share and develop knowledge, skills, and abilities for the benefit of network participants. [Redacted] organizes and sponsors training events worldwide through local chapters. Participation is open to all nationalists, including members of other nationalist organizations. [Redacted] strives to serve as a platform for like-minded nationalists to meet in real life and build camaraderie.﻿﻿ Participation is free but donations are welcomed to cover costs for training events and facilities."

A December 4, 2019 post on the channel included an image featuring a poster pasted on what appears to be a bus stop shelter that it says was put up by members in Connecticut. The poster depicts a helmeted masked figure with the organization's logo, with the text "Save your race, Join the [Redacted]" and "Survivalism and Self-Defense." It also includes a QR code and the organization's email address.

Another post featured three masked members holding the organization's flag. Two are performing the Nazi salute and the third holds a military-grade knife. The image is labeled "California," suggesting that the photo is of a California cell.

Another December 4, 2019 post on the channel featured masked members training with rifles in a wooded area.

Members with rifles and an organization banner in a wooded area were featured in another photo posted December 4, 2019. One member is holding a goat's head.

An image showing two masked figures, one holding an Atomwaffen Division flag and the other holding the organization's flag, was also posted December 4.

A poster promoting James Mason's 1992 book Siege showed a masked figure aiming a rifle along with Mason and Hitler, with the text "Read Siege," with the logo of organization as the "E" in "Siege." It also includes contact information: the now-defunct Gab account and its ProtonMail email address.