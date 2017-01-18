Special Announcements
print
memri
January 18, 2017
Special Announcements
No.
515

Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Arab Media Reactions To Donald Trump

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner explores Arab media reactions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign and subsequent election. The following are the clips:

 

Palestinian Cleric Fooled By Parody Article On Alleged Plan By Donald Trump To Establish Palestine In Puerto Rico


The Internet – August 6, 2015 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

PLO Executive Committee Secretary Saeb Erikat: The Trump Phenomenon Already Occurred In Europe In The 1920s


Palestinian Authority TV – January 9, 2017 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Washington D.C. Imam Abdul Alim Musa: Zionists Brought Trump, Like Hitler, To Power; We Have To Rescue The Poor Dumb Americans


The Internet – November 17, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Lebanese Shi'ite Cleric Mohammad Al-Hajj Hassan Kisses The American Flag: I Applaud Trump, Proud To Become A U.S. Citizen


Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) – November 16, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Palestinian Cleric 'Abd Al-Salam Abu Al-'Izz At Al-Aqsa Mosque Following Trump's Victory: We Should Take Matters Into Our Hands, Use Pakistani Nukes To Destroy Jewish State


The Internet – November 15, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian TV Host Ahmed Moussa Congratulates Trump On Victory: The Muslim Brotherhood Have Bought All The Anti-Diarrhea Drugs In Egypt


Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – November 8, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Trump Possibly A Jew; Money Is The Jewish Religion, Key To U.S. Decision-Making


Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – November 8, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah: Like Trump Said, The U.S. Founded ISIS; Obama Fights It Because The Elections Are Near


Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) – August 12, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Saudi Jihadi Leader Al-Muhaysini: Trump's Election Is A Good Thing, As It Shows The Muslims The True Face Of America


The Internet (Muhaysini on YouTube) – November 12, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian TV Host Amr Adib: Trump Understands Nothing But Power, Cares About U.S. Interests


ON TV (Egypt) – November 11, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian TV Host Tamer Amin: At Least Trump Says He's An Enemy To Your Face, Democrats Wear One Million Masks


Al-Hayat (Egypt) – November 8, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian TV Host Ahmed Moussa: Obama, Clinton Are Rigging The Elections, Media Ignores Poor Trump


Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – October 28, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

Egyptian Student Deported From The U.S. Following Facebook Threats Against Donald Trump: America Is The Most Racist Country In The World


CBC TV (Egypt) – March 12, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

British Islamist 'Abu Haleema': I'd Rather Have Trump Who Tells Us He Hates Us Than A Snake Like Obama


The Internet – November 30, 2015 to February 29, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.

 

London-Based Islamist Preacher Hani Al-Sibai: U.S. Presidents 'Were All Trump,' America Founded On The Skulls Of The Indigenous People


The Internet – November 10, 2016 – View this clip on MEMRI TV here.