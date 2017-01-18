Editor's Picks From The MEMRI TV Archives: Arab Media Reactions To Donald Trump

This week, the MEMRI TV website Editor's Picks corner explores Arab media reactions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign and subsequent election. The following are the clips:

Palestinian Cleric Fooled By Parody Article On Alleged Plan By Donald Trump To Establish Palestine In Puerto Rico



The Internet – August 6, 2015

PLO Executive Committee Secretary Saeb Erikat: The Trump Phenomenon Already Occurred In Europe In The 1920s



Palestinian Authority TV – January 9, 2017

Washington D.C. Imam Abdul Alim Musa: Zionists Brought Trump, Like Hitler, To Power; We Have To Rescue The Poor Dumb Americans



The Internet – November 17, 2016

Lebanese Shi'ite Cleric Mohammad Al-Hajj Hassan Kisses The American Flag: I Applaud Trump, Proud To Become A U.S. Citizen



Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) – November 16, 2016

Palestinian Cleric 'Abd Al-Salam Abu Al-'Izz At Al-Aqsa Mosque Following Trump's Victory: We Should Take Matters Into Our Hands, Use Pakistani Nukes To Destroy Jewish State



The Internet – November 15, 2016

Egyptian TV Host Ahmed Moussa Congratulates Trump On Victory: The Muslim Brotherhood Have Bought All The Anti-Diarrhea Drugs In Egypt



Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – November 8, 2016

Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Trump Possibly A Jew; Money Is The Jewish Religion, Key To U.S. Decision-Making



Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) – November 8, 2016

Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah: Like Trump Said, The U.S. Founded ISIS; Obama Fights It Because The Elections Are Near



Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) – August 12, 2016

Saudi Jihadi Leader Al-Muhaysini: Trump's Election Is A Good Thing, As It Shows The Muslims The True Face Of America



The Internet (Muhaysini on YouTube) – November 12, 2016

Egyptian TV Host Amr Adib: Trump Understands Nothing But Power, Cares About U.S. Interests



ON TV (Egypt) – November 11, 2016

Egyptian TV Host Tamer Amin: At Least Trump Says He's An Enemy To Your Face, Democrats Wear One Million Masks



Al-Hayat (Egypt) – November 8, 2016

Egyptian TV Host Ahmed Moussa: Obama, Clinton Are Rigging The Elections, Media Ignores Poor Trump



Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) – October 28, 2016

Egyptian Student Deported From The U.S. Following Facebook Threats Against Donald Trump: America Is The Most Racist Country In The World



CBC TV (Egypt) – March 12, 2016

British Islamist 'Abu Haleema': I'd Rather Have Trump Who Tells Us He Hates Us Than A Snake Like Obama



The Internet – November 30, 2015 to February 29, 2016

London-Based Islamist Preacher Hani Al-Sibai: U.S. Presidents 'Were All Trump,' America Founded On The Skulls Of The Indigenous People



The Internet – November 10, 2016