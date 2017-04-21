Tunisian Poet Anis Shoshan: Arab Society in Decline Due to Lack of Self-Criticism

Show Details

Tunisian poet Anis Shoshan, speaking in a Sky News Arabia interview on April 21, said that "the whole world continues to make progress, whereas Arab society continues to decline and does not criticize itself." Shoshan said that pan-Arabism is "the notion that most warrants eradication from our history" and that he supports a humanistic identity, which would unite Arab society. ...

