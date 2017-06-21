cta-image

Jun 21, 2017
Taliban Releases Second Video of U.S., Australian Hostages Pleading with President Trump, Prime Minister Turnbull, and Military to Negotiate Their Release

#6084 | 10:34
Source: The Internet

On June 21, 2017, the Taliban released, on its Telegram channel, a video filmed June 16 featuring two hostages, Australian national Timothy John Weekes and U.S. national Kevin King. The two, both professors at the American University in Kabul, were kidnapped in August 2016. The video, approximately 10 minutes long, features both hostages begging their respective families and governments to negotiate and to exchange Taliban prisoners for them. The previous video of them was released on January 11, 2017.

