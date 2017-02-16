Sudanese Imam Responds to Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: Muslims' Enmity towards the Brothers of Pigs and Apes Stems from Their Belief in Allah.

Show Details

In a Friday sermon delivered in Khartoum on February 17, Sudanese Imam Mohamed Abdul-Kareem responded to Sheikh Yousuf Al-Koda's call for normalization of ties with Israel, saying that any peace treaty with Israel is "null, void, and worthless" because "Jihad is a duty." Calling Sheikh Al-Koda a freemason, Abdul-Kareem said that "the Jews are people of deception and corruption," and that "Jewish tourists spread AIDS, corruption, and drugs" and "tamper with state security." For Sheikh Al-Koda's s...

