Clip #
6026
TV Host Nadine Al-Budair: Saudi Men Say Women Are Diamonds but Treat Them as Cheap Stones
May 06, 2017
Intro:Saudi TV host Nadine Al-Budair talked about the contradictions in Arab society regarding attitudes toward women, saying that men prevent women from stepping out of their homes out of fear for their wellbeing, but "violently rape, burn, and kill their women at home." Al-Budair, speaking on her Khalijiyya TV show on May 7, blamed the curricula and the religious establishment and culture for double standards toward women and said that "the situation of Arab women is in terrifying decline." ...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 6, 2017 - 04:29
