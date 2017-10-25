Saudi Author Ahmed Al-Arfaj: Normalization of Ties with Israel Is on the Agenda; We Have a Greater Problem with Iran

Show Details

Intro:

When asked about possible normalization of ties with Israel, Saudi author Ahmed Al-Arfaj said that "we don't need to love each other, but we must coexist." "At some point, when we get there – yes, I will support normalization," he said. Al-Arfaj, speaking on Rotana Khalijiyya TV on October 25, advocated leaving the Palestinian problem up to the Palestinians and said that Israel is not the main problem right now, citing Saudi Arabia's problems with Yemen, Qatar, and Iran.

...

View Transcript Page