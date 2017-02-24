Palestinian Sheikh Abu Mus'ab Al-Hadra in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: People Like Marine Le Pen Would Pay the Jizya Tax or Live as Dhimmis under Muslim Rule

Show Details

Intro:

Palestinian preacher Sheikh Abu Mus'ab Al-Hadra said, in an address delivered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on February 24, that if there were men like medieval Muslim ruler Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi today, Marine Le Pen "would not have dared to utter a single word offensive to Islam" as this would result "in the conquest of her country, of Europe and of the world in its entirety." He further said: "People like Marine Le Pen... would either pay the jizya poll tax to the Muslims or live as dhimmis under th...

View Transcript Page