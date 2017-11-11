Palestinian Security Forces Spokesman Adnan Dumairi: Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Other Military Wings in Gaza Are Our Blood Brothers, Not Rivals

Show Details

Palestinian Security Forces spokesman Gen. Adnan Dumairi said that he harbors no hostility toward the fighters of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and the other military wings operating in Gaza. "They are our blood brothers. We are brothers who share the same history, the same weapons. Brothers in everything," he said. The interview with Dumairi aired on the Palestinian Authority's Maan TV channel on November 11.

