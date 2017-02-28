Clip #
6085
Palestinian Makeup Artist Paints Wounds on Actors in a Médecins du Monde Infomercial
February 28, 2017
Intro:Palestinian makeup artist Maryam Sallah paints wounds on actors in an infomercial produced by the French Médecins du Monde association in Rafah, "transforming the reality she experiences in Gaza into human paintings," according to an item broadcast on Al-Arabiya TV on February 28.Sallah "transforms the reality she experienced in Gaza into human paintings," explains the reporter. ...
