Palestinian Biologist Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh: Gaza Is a Holocaust, Jews Do Not Biologically Belong to Palestine
June 30, 2017
Intro:Palestinian biologist Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh, founder of the first Palestinian Museum of Natural History, in Bethlehem, said that the Jews' connection to Palestine was a religious connection only, and that "they had to make up a story... of Jews leaving and Jews coming back." Qumsiyeh, a former assistant professor of genetics at Yale and Duke Universities and a faculty member at Bethlehem University, said: "Gaza is a holocaust. You are cooping up two million people, and you are subjecting them to ...
