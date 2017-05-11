Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World

Show Details

Intro:

Palestinian cleric Imad Hamatu said in a recent address that the Jews, whom he called "the slayers of prophets and of the innocent," instigate unrest in the Arab world and spread corruption, prostitution, and sex. Hamatu further said that U.S. intelligence had a "Unit for Controlling the World's Mood," which channels Tramadol and other pills through Israel to Gaza, Jordan, and the Levant. "[They control] what you and your children think," he said in the address, which aired on the official Pales...

