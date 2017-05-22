PA TV Host and Released Terrorist, Murderer of 16 People, Reminisce about the Days of the Intifada

Show Details

Intro:

Baydaa' Mu'ammar, a host on the official Palestinian Authority TV channel, interviewed terrorist Abd Al-Hadi Ghneim, who in 1989 forced a bus traveling from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem into a ravine, killing 16 people, and who was released in the Gilad Shalit prisoner swap. Mu'ammar said that "we long for the days of the Intifada" and told Ghneim that "we always salute this heroic role." The interview aired on May 22. Baydaa' Mu'ammar: "Today, as the (prisoners' hunger) strike is escalating, we lo...

View Transcript Page