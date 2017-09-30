Hizbullah Secretary-General Nasrallah Urges Jews to Leave "Occupied Palestine": Netanyahu Does Not Know How the War He Ignites Will End

Show Details

Intro:

Hizbullah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the Zionists were "leading themselves into certain annihilation and warned "non-Zionist Jews" to leave "occupied Palestine" and return to the countries from which they came. "Netanyahu, his government, and his military commanders do not know how this war will end," he said. Nasrallah also warned Saudi Arabia that the secession of Iraqi Kurdistan would ultimately lead to the partitioning of the Saudi kingdom, which is the country "most prone"...

View Transcript Page