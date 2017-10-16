Clip #
6235
Fmr. Iraqi National Security Advisor Mowaffak Al-Rubaei: An Independent Kurdistan Will Be a Second "Malignant Virus" Israel, Will Lead to Wars
October 16, 2017
Intro:Iraqi MP and former National Security advisor Mowaffak Al-Rubaie warned that an independent Kurdistani "mini-state" would be "a second Israel planted in the region" and called to annul the referendum and its results. In an October 16 interview with the Iranian Al-Alam TV channel, Al-Rubaie called Israel a "malignant virus" that was responsible for the instability in the region and said that an independent Kurdistan would be "a source for all the troubles, problems, and wars." ...
