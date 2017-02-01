Lebanese Cleric Sheikh Bilal Duqmaq: ISIS Is Not All Bad

Show Details

In a Lebanese TV show, Sunni cleric Sheikh Bilal Duqmaq said that he "agreed with [ISIS] on some theories and religious matters." The Al-Jadeed TV show took the form of an interrogation, in which the host brandished a toy pistol, aimed it at his guest, and questioned him: "Are you a killer? Yes or no?" When asked whether he considered ISIS a terror organization or an Islamic one, Duqmaq said that there is "commendable terrorism and reprehensible terrorism." After the TV host handed him the toy p...

