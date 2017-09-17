German Imam Encourages Congregation to Vote in Elections: We Care about This Country and Its Security

Show Details

In a September 15 Friday sermon, Imam Ali Al-Sharafi called for Muslims to participate in the upcoming elections in Germany, saying that this did not contradict Islamic law. In the sermon, which was delivered at the Al-Sahaba Mosque in Lüneburg, Germany, Imam Al-Sharafi said the democratic method was "the most sublime achievement of humanity in the modern age," and that caring about the interests and security of the country did not constitute heresy. The sermon was posted on the Internet. ...

