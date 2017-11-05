Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi: The Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization; Hizbullah Is a Greater Threat than Israel

Show Details

Kuwaiti researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi, Chairman of the Gulf Forum for Peace and Security, said that the Muslim Brotherhood was a terrorist organization that brought ruin upon the Arab countries that had undergone revolutions and that constitutes a threat to the security of the Arab Gulf states. He further said that Hizbullah had become "a greater threat to us than Israel." The interview with Al-Shelaimi aired on the Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV show on November 5.

