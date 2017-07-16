Jordanian Parliament Salutes Perpetrators of Jerusalem Terror Attack, Prays for Their Souls

Show Details

In a session of the Jordanian House of Representatives, Speaker Atef Tarawneh called the perpetrators of the July 14 shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem "martyrs, who have watered the pure soil of Palestine [with their blood]," and said that they were "worthy of pride and glory," before calling on the MPs to "pray for the souls of the martyrs." Footage from the session was posted on the Jordanian Parliament's YouTube channel on July 16, and was later removed. ...

