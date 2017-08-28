Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence 'Ateya 'Adlan: Arab Revolutions Are Part of Islamic Revival That Will Inherit Western Civilization

Show Details

Intro:

Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence Ateya Adlan said that just like the revolutions that swept Europe, the revolutions within the Islamic world would lead to its revival. The Islamic nation will "inherit the land, Allah willing, and will be the rising civilization," said Adlan, who added that "Western civilization is going completely bankrupt." He was speaking on the Turkey-based Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Mekameleen TV channel on August 28. ...

View Transcript Page