ISIS Video Shows Burning of Two Captured Turkish Soldiers (Warning: Extremely Graphic)

A video by ISIS in Aleppo shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive. An ISIS member threatens Turkish leader Erdoğan, saying that what he has done against Muslims “will not go unpunished.” He calls upon Turkish Muslim to burn and destroy Turkey, “stab its people with knives, spill their blood in the streets, and scatter their body parts in town squares.” This is followed by short statements by the two soldiers, before they are set on fire. The video was posted on the Internet on December 22.